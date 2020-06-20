All apartments in Alexandria
12 FENDALL AVENUE
12 FENDALL AVENUE

12 Fendall Avenue · (703) 642-3380
Location

12 Fendall Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1572 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Rare find: luxuriously renovated three story end-unit town home in Alexandria for rent.Just minutes from Old Town, National Airport, Crystal City, The Wharf and downtown DC by car or public transportation. Harris Teeter, Giant and Aldi grocery stores, Cava, Sushi Grill, Baja Fresh and Panera by car or on foot.One car garage with ample storage space, 240v EV charger outlet and automatic garage door opener with remotes and outside keypad. Tiled entry level with garage access, coat closet/storage space ,half bath, laundry room and den/gym/home office with window to xeriscape backyard. Driveway provides off-street parking for a second car. Main level features hardwood flooring, living room/dining area, half bath, sliding glass door to deck and stairs to fenced back yard. Wood burning fireplace , eat-in kitchen, with large windows to the street. Updated appliances, large, deep kitchen sink and granite counter tops. Western exposure gives kitchen spectacular sunset views.Upper level features hardwood flooring, two master bedroom suites with designer closets and whisper quiet ceiling fans. Each bedroom features a stylishly appointed bathroom with linen closet.Solar panels on roof lower electric bills substantially; WiFi enabled thermostat for temperature control from any where in the world. Attic storage space accessible from bedroom level. Backyard has under-deck storage closet.Easy access to 395, 495, 66, Potomac River and George Washington Memorial Parkway. Quiet neighborhood with excellent access to DC, Maryland and all Alexandria has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 FENDALL AVENUE have any available units?
12 FENDALL AVENUE has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 FENDALL AVENUE have?
Some of 12 FENDALL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 FENDALL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12 FENDALL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 FENDALL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12 FENDALL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 12 FENDALL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12 FENDALL AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 12 FENDALL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 FENDALL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 FENDALL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 12 FENDALL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 12 FENDALL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12 FENDALL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12 FENDALL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 FENDALL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
