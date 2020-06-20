12 FENDALL AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Rare find: luxuriously renovated three story end-unit town home in Alexandria for rent.Just minutes from Old Town, National Airport, Crystal City, The Wharf and downtown DC by car or public transportation. Harris Teeter, Giant and Aldi grocery stores, Cava, Sushi Grill, Baja Fresh and Panera by car or on foot.One car garage with ample storage space, 240v EV charger outlet and automatic garage door opener with remotes and outside keypad. Tiled entry level with garage access, coat closet/storage space ,half bath, laundry room and den/gym/home office with window to xeriscape backyard. Driveway provides off-street parking for a second car. Main level features hardwood flooring, living room/dining area, half bath, sliding glass door to deck and stairs to fenced back yard. Wood burning fireplace , eat-in kitchen, with large windows to the street. Updated appliances, large, deep kitchen sink and granite counter tops. Western exposure gives kitchen spectacular sunset views.Upper level features hardwood flooring, two master bedroom suites with designer closets and whisper quiet ceiling fans. Each bedroom features a stylishly appointed bathroom with linen closet.Solar panels on roof lower electric bills substantially; WiFi enabled thermostat for temperature control from any where in the world. Attic storage space accessible from bedroom level. Backyard has under-deck storage closet.Easy access to 395, 495, 66, Potomac River and George Washington Memorial Parkway. Quiet neighborhood with excellent access to DC, Maryland and all Alexandria has to offer.