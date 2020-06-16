All apartments in Alexandria
115 N LEE STREET
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:33 PM

115 N LEE STREET

115 North Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 North Lee Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Fabulous Old Town condo in outstanding location. Enter this remodeled TWO STORY CONDO with soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. Enjoy spacious living room and sliding glass doors to balcony. HARDWOOD on main level w/ carpet upstairs. Remodeled kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a fridge and freezer drawers, gas range, granite counters, custom tile, WINE FRIDGE and breakfast bar. Upper level with remodeled bathroom, large master suite with replaced sculptured carpet. Parking is available for rent in the nearby garage. This condo is gorgeous.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 N LEE STREET have any available units?
115 N LEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 115 N LEE STREET have?
Some of 115 N LEE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 N LEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
115 N LEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 N LEE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 115 N LEE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 115 N LEE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 115 N LEE STREET offers parking.
Does 115 N LEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 N LEE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 N LEE STREET have a pool?
No, 115 N LEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 115 N LEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 115 N LEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 115 N LEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 N LEE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 N LEE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 N LEE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
