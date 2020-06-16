115 N LEE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Fabulous Old Town condo in outstanding location. Enter this remodeled TWO STORY CONDO with soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. Enjoy spacious living room and sliding glass doors to balcony. HARDWOOD on main level w/ carpet upstairs. Remodeled kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a fridge and freezer drawers, gas range, granite counters, custom tile, WINE FRIDGE and breakfast bar. Upper level with remodeled bathroom, large master suite with replaced sculptured carpet. Parking is available for rent in the nearby garage. This condo is gorgeous.