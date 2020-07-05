114 Martin Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

AGENTS WELCOME! Beautifully Appointed 2 Car Garage Townhome Features a True Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, Granite, Center Island, and Tumbled Marble...Wood Flooring/Custom Tiles, Spacious Living Room with Custom Cabinetry and Gas Fireplace..Stylish Interior Design with Great Attention to Details...This Home is GORGEOUS!! Community Metro Shuttle, Swimming Pool, & Serious Fitness Gym!

No Pets Please.

Lease Terms



$3,050.00 security deposit