Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

114 Martin Ln

114 Martin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

114 Martin Lane, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AGENTS WELCOME! Beautifully Appointed 2 Car Garage Townhome Features a True Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, Granite, Center Island, and Tumbled Marble...Wood Flooring/Custom Tiles, Spacious Living Room with Custom Cabinetry and Gas Fireplace..Stylish Interior Design with Great Attention to Details...This Home is GORGEOUS!! Community Metro Shuttle, Swimming Pool, & Serious Fitness Gym!
.
No Pets Please.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp!

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - gas

Lease Terms

$3,050.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Martin Ln have any available units?
114 Martin Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 114 Martin Ln have?
Some of 114 Martin Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Martin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
114 Martin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Martin Ln pet-friendly?
No, 114 Martin Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 114 Martin Ln offer parking?
Yes, 114 Martin Ln offers parking.
Does 114 Martin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Martin Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Martin Ln have a pool?
Yes, 114 Martin Ln has a pool.
Does 114 Martin Ln have accessible units?
No, 114 Martin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Martin Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Martin Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Martin Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 Martin Ln has units with air conditioning.

