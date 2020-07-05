114 Martin Ln

Amenities
AGENTS WELCOME! Beautifully Appointed 2 Car Garage Townhome Features a True Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, Granite, Center Island, and Tumbled Marble...Wood Flooring/Custom Tiles, Spacious Living Room with Custom Cabinetry and Gas Fireplace..Stylish Interior Design with Great Attention to Details...This Home is GORGEOUS!! Community Metro Shuttle, Swimming Pool, & Serious Fitness Gym!
.
No Pets Please.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp!
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Lease Terms
$3,050.00 security deposit