113 N. PATRICK ST #2

Amenities
Enjoy the splendor of living in the heart of Historic Old Town Alexandria. Two Bedroom, One bathroom, oversized fully renovated apartment. New Kitchen Cabs, New Stainless steel appliances, New w/d, granite countertops, newly refinished authentic hardwoods, crown molding, freshly painted, new blinds... Secured 4-unit building one block from King St. Must SEE! Owner pays Gas, Water, Sewer & Trash Removal. Tenant responsible for electric. Furnishings are for staging purposes only. No pets allowed and street parking only with City of Alexandria parking permit.