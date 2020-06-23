All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1124 PRINCESS STREET

1124 Princess Street · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Princess Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nicest 2bd rental in heart of Old Town! Gorgeous renovation of historic property. Beautiful finishes w/no stone left unturned. Hardwood floors throughout & rare open floor plan. French doors to backyard perfect for entertaining. Light-filled rooms on upper lvl & laundry next to the master & spacious bath. Cozy gas fireplace. Walk to all Old Town Alexandria's shops and restaurants & 2 Metros.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 PRINCESS STREET have any available units?
1124 PRINCESS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 PRINCESS STREET have?
Some of 1124 PRINCESS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 PRINCESS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1124 PRINCESS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 PRINCESS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1124 PRINCESS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1124 PRINCESS STREET offer parking?
No, 1124 PRINCESS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1124 PRINCESS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 PRINCESS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 PRINCESS STREET have a pool?
No, 1124 PRINCESS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1124 PRINCESS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1124 PRINCESS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 PRINCESS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 PRINCESS STREET has units with dishwashers.
