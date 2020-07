Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

One of a kind! Completely renovated and updated! This is an amazing property with an open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, breakfast bar, and desk area! Refinished floors * New central split HVAC system * Renovated bath * Master with walk in closet * Great space on a quiet street * Wonderful community and location! Available now.