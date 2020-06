Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Very desirable and rarely available is a prized patio unit ready for summertime relaxing and gardening. Almost like having another room. Eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, washer/dryer. One block to the river and bike path. Walk to shopping and restaurants. 1 assigned parking space. Community pool, extra storage and easy access to Metro. Cats OK. No smoking in unit. . TO APPLY ONLINE: https://apply.link/2u0isBb