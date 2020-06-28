All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:20 AM

1115 CAMERON STREET

1115 Cameron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Cameron Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
One of my favorites! * Located in the heart of Old Town w 2 garage spaces!! * Gleaming Hdwd Flrs * Bright & Cheery atmosphere * Lg Gourmet Galley Kit * Huge closets * Extra storage, too! * Rooftop patio (common area) for outdoor entertaining * Spectacular views of the City! * Walk to Metro, great shops & cool eateries! * W/D included in unit * Prof cleaned & ready to go! * The Prescott dictates a $300 move-in and $300 move-out fee prior to occupancy ** Good credit & references a must! *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 CAMERON STREET have any available units?
1115 CAMERON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1115 CAMERON STREET have?
Some of 1115 CAMERON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 CAMERON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1115 CAMERON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 CAMERON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1115 CAMERON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1115 CAMERON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1115 CAMERON STREET offers parking.
Does 1115 CAMERON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 CAMERON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 CAMERON STREET have a pool?
No, 1115 CAMERON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1115 CAMERON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1115 CAMERON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 CAMERON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 CAMERON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 CAMERON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 CAMERON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
