1115 CAMERON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator extra storage

One of my favorites! * Located in the heart of Old Town w 2 garage spaces!! * Gleaming Hdwd Flrs * Bright & Cheery atmosphere * Lg Gourmet Galley Kit * Huge closets * Extra storage, too! * Rooftop patio (common area) for outdoor entertaining * Spectacular views of the City! * Walk to Metro, great shops & cool eateries! * W/D included in unit * Prof cleaned & ready to go! * The Prescott dictates a $300 move-in and $300 move-out fee prior to occupancy ** Good credit & references a must! *