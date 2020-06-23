1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A spacious Large and pristine 2BR, 2BA condo in great Old Town location! Open floor plan. Kitchen has a ton of cabinet and counter space. a brand new carpet throughout, Cozy fireplace in living room with sliding door to patio. Large master suite with TWO closets and full bathroom. Generous sized 2nd bedroom across from hall bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit! Updated appliances. Abundant parking. Use of community pool and amenities. A couple of blocks to Alexandria Commons shopping center and less than a mile to King St. metro! Minutes to Old Town Alexandria, Washington DC, Reagan Airport and to the Pentagon. Bus stops out front. Available Now! PET FRIENDLY!! Dog parks nearby and EZ Walk out for dog lovers!Schools: ES: Mac Arthur MS: Washington HS: Williams Rec. Facilities: Pool Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $66,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.Fees: Application Fee: $45/ applicantRent: $1650 Security Deposit: $1650 (due at time of submitting application)Date Available: NowUtilities: Tenant pays for all utilitiesPets: case by case basis To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.