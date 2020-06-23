All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE

1100 Quaker Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1100 Quaker Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Quaker Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious Large and pristine 2BR, 2BA condo in great Old Town location! Open floor plan. Kitchen has a ton of cabinet and counter space. a brand new carpet throughout, Cozy fireplace in living room with sliding door to patio. Large master suite with TWO closets and full bathroom. Generous sized 2nd bedroom across from hall bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit! Updated appliances. Abundant parking. Use of community pool and amenities. A couple of blocks to Alexandria Commons shopping center and less than a mile to King St. metro! Minutes to Old Town Alexandria, Washington DC, Reagan Airport and to the Pentagon. Bus stops out front. Available Now! PET FRIENDLY!! Dog parks nearby and EZ Walk out for dog lovers!Schools: ES: Mac Arthur MS: Washington HS: Williams Rec. Facilities: Pool Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $66,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.Fees: Application Fee: $45/ applicantRent: $1650 Security Deposit: $1650 (due at time of submitting application)Date Available: NowUtilities: Tenant pays for all utilitiesPets: case by case basis To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have any available units?
1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 QUAKER HILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University