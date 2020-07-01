110 S PICKETT STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage yoga

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath Townhouse Condo in Cambria Square. Newly Built in 2017, this Upper Level End Unit has over 2600 square feet of Living Space, High Ceilings, and Stunning Over Sized Windows. The Main Level Features Wide Plank Hardwood Floors, an Open Floor Plan, and a two-sided Gas Fireplace. The Kitchen Features an Oversized Island, Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42 Inch Gray Cabinets, and Quartz Countertops. The Upper Level Includes a Master Suite with a Walk in Closet and ensuite Bathroom with Double Vanities, Linen Closet, and Window. There is a Bonus Flex Space Outside of the Master Suite, Currently Being Used as an Office. The Upper Level Features 2 More Bedrooms, a Guest Bathroom, and Laundry Room. Enjoy 2 Large Balconies, one off the Kitchen and one off the Master Bedroom. The Unit Comes with 2 Parking Spaces with the Driveway and the Rear 1 Car Garage. This Alexandria West End Location is Very Walkable to Shops, Restaurants, Nightlife, Grocery, and Gyms/Yoga. Close to Holmes Run Trail and 2 Dog Parks, the Development also has a Walking Trail to Connect to Cameron Station. 1 Mile to Landmark Mall with Plans for Redevelopment into a Vibrant, Urban Town Center. Easy Commute! Close to 395, 1.5 Miles to the Van Dorn Metro Blue Line, and Several Bus Stops are just Steps Away, the 8Z to the Pentagon, The Dash AT7, and the AT8. Pets Okay. For Sale also, $699k. Available April 1st.