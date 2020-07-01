All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

110 S PICKETT STREET

110 South Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 South Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath Townhouse Condo in Cambria Square. Newly Built in 2017, this Upper Level End Unit has over 2600 square feet of Living Space, High Ceilings, and Stunning Over Sized Windows. The Main Level Features Wide Plank Hardwood Floors, an Open Floor Plan, and a two-sided Gas Fireplace. The Kitchen Features an Oversized Island, Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42 Inch Gray Cabinets, and Quartz Countertops. The Upper Level Includes a Master Suite with a Walk in Closet and ensuite Bathroom with Double Vanities, Linen Closet, and Window. There is a Bonus Flex Space Outside of the Master Suite, Currently Being Used as an Office. The Upper Level Features 2 More Bedrooms, a Guest Bathroom, and Laundry Room. Enjoy 2 Large Balconies, one off the Kitchen and one off the Master Bedroom. The Unit Comes with 2 Parking Spaces with the Driveway and the Rear 1 Car Garage. This Alexandria West End Location is Very Walkable to Shops, Restaurants, Nightlife, Grocery, and Gyms/Yoga. Close to Holmes Run Trail and 2 Dog Parks, the Development also has a Walking Trail to Connect to Cameron Station. 1 Mile to Landmark Mall with Plans for Redevelopment into a Vibrant, Urban Town Center. Easy Commute! Close to 395, 1.5 Miles to the Van Dorn Metro Blue Line, and Several Bus Stops are just Steps Away, the 8Z to the Pentagon, The Dash AT7, and the AT8. Pets Okay. For Sale also, $699k. Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 S PICKETT STREET have any available units?
110 S PICKETT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 110 S PICKETT STREET have?
Some of 110 S PICKETT STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 S PICKETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
110 S PICKETT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 S PICKETT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 S PICKETT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 110 S PICKETT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 110 S PICKETT STREET offers parking.
Does 110 S PICKETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 S PICKETT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 S PICKETT STREET have a pool?
No, 110 S PICKETT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 110 S PICKETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 110 S PICKETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 110 S PICKETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 S PICKETT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 S PICKETT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 S PICKETT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

