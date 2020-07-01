104 CAMERON PARKE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Remodeled townhouse unlike any other townhouse in the community. Gourmet Kitchen with tons of counterspace. Custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 3-Level Townhouse with 2-Car rear load garage. The main level features a recreation room or use it as an office. Plenty of storage and easy access to the garage. The upper level features the living room, dining room, kitchen, and powder room. Hardwoods throughout this level. Also has a balcony with a grill! The top level has all bedrooms together on the same level. Large Master Bedroom with an ensuite Master Bathroom and walk-in closet. The two other bedrooms share a full bath and the laundry room is conveniently located on the same level. Full size washer and dryer with shelving. Access to the pool is included in the rent and tot lot located within the community. Eisenhower Ave trail - is great for runners/joggers/bikers. Prime location only minutes to Eisenhower & Van Dorn Metro. Easy access to Old Town Alexandria and National Landing.