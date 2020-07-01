All apartments in Alexandria
104 CAMERON PARKE COURT
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

104 CAMERON PARKE COURT

104 Cameron Parke Court · No Longer Available
Location

104 Cameron Parke Court, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Remodeled townhouse unlike any other townhouse in the community. Gourmet Kitchen with tons of counterspace. Custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 3-Level Townhouse with 2-Car rear load garage. The main level features a recreation room or use it as an office. Plenty of storage and easy access to the garage. The upper level features the living room, dining room, kitchen, and powder room. Hardwoods throughout this level. Also has a balcony with a grill! The top level has all bedrooms together on the same level. Large Master Bedroom with an ensuite Master Bathroom and walk-in closet. The two other bedrooms share a full bath and the laundry room is conveniently located on the same level. Full size washer and dryer with shelving. Access to the pool is included in the rent and tot lot located within the community. Eisenhower Ave trail - is great for runners/joggers/bikers. Prime location only minutes to Eisenhower & Van Dorn Metro. Easy access to Old Town Alexandria and National Landing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT have any available units?
104 CAMERON PARKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT have?
Some of 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
104 CAMERON PARKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT offers parking.
Does 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT has a pool.
Does 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 CAMERON PARKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

