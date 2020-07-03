1024 N PELHAM STREET

Amenities

Welcome to 1024 N Pelham St! This all brick town home has everything you are looking for in your next rental home! Details include: fresh neutral paint throughout (not shown in pictures) wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with en-suite bath, fully finished basement with separate laundry room and private den/office, and huge outdoor deck with a fully fenced in backyard. Half baths on main and lower level is great for guests. Location is super convenient: minutes to Pentagon, DC, Old Town Alexandria, and points South. Easy access to Metro and Alexandria Dash buses. Restaurants, shops, and Holmes Run Trail nearby. One assigned parking space with additional parking on street. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Utilities are separate. Pets are OK and avail now!