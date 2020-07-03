All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
1024 N PELHAM STREET
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

1024 N PELHAM STREET

1024 North Pelham Street
Location

1024 North Pelham Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville - Seminary Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to 1024 N Pelham St! This all brick town home has everything you are looking for in your next rental home! Details include: fresh neutral paint throughout (not shown in pictures) wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with en-suite bath, fully finished basement with separate laundry room and private den/office, and huge outdoor deck with a fully fenced in backyard. Half baths on main and lower level is great for guests. Location is super convenient: minutes to Pentagon, DC, Old Town Alexandria, and points South. Easy access to Metro and Alexandria Dash buses. Restaurants, shops, and Holmes Run Trail nearby. One assigned parking space with additional parking on street. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Utilities are separate. Pets are OK and avail now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 N PELHAM STREET have any available units?
1024 N PELHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1024 N PELHAM STREET have?
Some of 1024 N PELHAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 N PELHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1024 N PELHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 N PELHAM STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 N PELHAM STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1024 N PELHAM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1024 N PELHAM STREET offers parking.
Does 1024 N PELHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 N PELHAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 N PELHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 1024 N PELHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1024 N PELHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1024 N PELHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 N PELHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 N PELHAM STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 N PELHAM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 N PELHAM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

