1001 Duke St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning new kitchen and bathroom renovations are complete! New carpets installed and fresh paint applied. Large bedroom with built-in shelving. Three Closets, Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher, Oven, Range, Microwave, central air and heat.



Great location in historic Old Town is in the middle of everything. Walk to King St Metro and Old Town Alexandria with top dining and shopping options. 10 blocks to the Alexandria waterfront. 9 blocks to the US Patent & Trade Office (PTO). 4 blocks to 495. 2 Miles to MGM and National Harbor.



Flexible Lease Terms available