Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1001 Duke St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

1001 Duke St

1001 Duke Street · (202) 427-3666
Location

1001 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning new kitchen and bathroom renovations are complete! New carpets installed and fresh paint applied. Large bedroom with built-in shelving. Three Closets, Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher, Oven, Range, Microwave, central air and heat.

Great location in historic Old Town is in the middle of everything. Walk to King St Metro and Old Town Alexandria with top dining and shopping options. 10 blocks to the Alexandria waterfront. 9 blocks to the US Patent & Trade Office (PTO). 4 blocks to 495. 2 Miles to MGM and National Harbor.

Flexible Lease Terms available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Duke St have any available units?
1001 Duke St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Duke St have?
Some of 1001 Duke St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Duke St currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Duke St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Duke St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Duke St is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Duke St offer parking?
No, 1001 Duke St does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Duke St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Duke St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Duke St have a pool?
No, 1001 Duke St does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Duke St have accessible units?
No, 1001 Duke St does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Duke St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Duke St has units with dishwashers.
