All apartments in West Valley City
Find more places like 3096 W Roxborough Park Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Valley City, UT
/
3096 W Roxborough Park Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:02 AM

3096 W Roxborough Park Street

3096 Roxborough Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Valley City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3096 Roxborough Park Street, West Valley City, UT 84119
North Central Taylorsville

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
concierge
sauna
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
sauna
This amazing multi-level home features a great kitchen fully equipped with matching appliances, an awesome back patio and porch, and an indoor sauna! There are windows all throughout the home to let in plenty of natural light especially in the two living room areas and the four spacious bedrooms. The property also includes a large one car garage and is framed by two beautiful pine trees! This home will blow you away! Apply today!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS:
- Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSzH5GkK81g&feature=youtu.be
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 7/13/2020
- Parking: One Car Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Negotiable
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Disposal, Cable Ready, Deck, HOA Community, Sauna

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3096 W Roxborough Park Street have any available units?
3096 W Roxborough Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Valley City, UT.
What amenities does 3096 W Roxborough Park Street have?
Some of 3096 W Roxborough Park Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3096 W Roxborough Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
3096 W Roxborough Park Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3096 W Roxborough Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3096 W Roxborough Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 3096 W Roxborough Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 3096 W Roxborough Park Street does offer parking.
Does 3096 W Roxborough Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3096 W Roxborough Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3096 W Roxborough Park Street have a pool?
No, 3096 W Roxborough Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 3096 W Roxborough Park Street have accessible units?
No, 3096 W Roxborough Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3096 W Roxborough Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3096 W Roxborough Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3096 W Roxborough Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3096 W Roxborough Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S
West Valley City, UT 84119
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W
West Valley City, UT 84123
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd
West Valley City, UT 84123
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane
West Valley City, UT 84120
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive
West Valley City, UT 84128
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St
West Valley City, UT 84119
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S
West Valley City, UT 84119
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W
West Valley City, UT 84120

Similar Pages

West Valley City 1 BedroomsWest Valley City 2 Bedrooms
West Valley City Apartments with ParkingWest Valley City Dog Friendly Apartments
West Valley City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UT
Murray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UT
Bountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

GrangerGranger East
Hunter East

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Weber State University