apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:27 AM
113 Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT with washer-dryer
13 Units Available
Granger
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
20 Units Available
Granger East
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$889
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
17 Units Available
Hunter East
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
4 Units Available
Granger South
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
29 Units Available
Central Hunter
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,024
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Granger
3732 S 3200 W
3732 3200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom West Valley Home - Big Yard! - Highlight Features: - Large Front & Backyard - Two Tone Paint - Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash - Washer & Dryer Included - Recenly Renovated - Centrally Located - Granite Counter-Tops 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom -
Contact for Availability
Copperhill
6351 Anders Ridge Way
6351 W Anders Ridge Way, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready executive 3 bed/2 bath 2,000sf duplex MAIN FLOOR level for rent. This unit ONLY comes furnished! Owner will not remove furniture.
Results within 1 mile of West Valley City
26 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
6 Units Available
Millcreek
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$964
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
3 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverfront in South Salt Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
27 Units Available
Glendale
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.
1 Unit Available
North Central Taylorsville
4165 South 2700 West
4165 Constitution Boulevard, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1010 sqft
Cozy Condo like new for rent in Village 2. - Property Id: 312838 Cozy 2 bedroom condo in Village 2 located in Taylorsville. Like new condition.
1 Unit Available
Taylorsville North
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28
4500 Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Magna
7375 W 3500 S
7375 3500 South, Magna, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
Single Bedroom Home in Magna Now Ready! - This is a darling home in Magna with a big kitchen lots of cupboards and lots of counter space. This home features one bedroom and one full bathroom with a spacious floor plan.
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
3815 S River Run Way #2
3815 River Run Way, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1070 sqft
3815 S River Run Way #2 - NEW LOWER PRICE! - This condo is just what you have been looking for…great price for 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, yes that is right 2 bathrooms! Come see the unit that features in washer and dryer already in your unit! The
1 Unit Available
Kearns
4870 S. Heath Ave.
4870 Heath Avenue, Kearns, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1940 sqft
4870 S. Heath Ave.
Results within 5 miles of West Valley City
18 Units Available
Sugar House
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,195
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1186 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
16 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,040
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$910
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
19 Units Available
Jordan Meadows
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
845 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing Point Apartments in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Central City
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
20 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
