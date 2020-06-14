Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

178 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT

Finding an apartment in West Valley City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bri...
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Central Hunter
21 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Granger South
4 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Granger
12 Units Available
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
Granger East
19 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hunter East
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
$
Granger East
5 Units Available
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
Granger
24 Units Available
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Granger
1 Unit Available
3815 3200 West
3815 3200 West, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath home with bonus room that could be used for an office! New bathroom, paint, and carpet! Laundry room with hookups, plenty of storage options. Giant backyard that's great for entertaining, partial fenced.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Granger North
1 Unit Available
2361 South 1480 West
2361 1480 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
850 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious, affordable two bedroom duplex located in West Valley. This unit has everything! You and your pets will love the private, fenced yard. Our landscapers will take care of the mowing in the front and back yare.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
4969 Birch View Court
4969 W Birch View Ct, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunter West
1 Unit Available
7085 Cimmarron Dr
7085 Cimmarron Drive, West Valley City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
7085 Cimmarron Drive - Welcome to this newly renovated West Valley City home. It has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 large living rooms. Attached 2 car garage, washer dryer hookups, and plenty of storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
5340 West 3500 South
5340 3500 South, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1096 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in West Valley - Remodeled, secluded, 3 bed 2 bathroom home, available 06/10/2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granger North
1 Unit Available
2839 S 2910 W
2839 2910 West, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
2839 S 2910 W Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Salt Lake City home for rent - 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Close to shopping and freeway access. Available 7/1/2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granger East
1 Unit Available
3146 S, Beaver St.
3146 Beaver Street, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1125 sqft
3146 S, Beaver St. Available 07/08/20 Great 3 Bed 1.5 Bath with Hardwood Flooring - Spacious L shaped living/dining room with 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. This won't last long so inquire now! Fenced backyard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Granger East
1 Unit Available
1447 W Mayapple Way
1447 Mayapple Way, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1170 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2½ bath in West Valley!! Spacious and well-maintained townhome with washer and dryer, plenty of storage and extra parking! Located near parks, restaurants and shopping! Tenant pays gas and electricity!! $13 Preventive

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
3663 S 5600 W
3663 5600 West, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
House- 3 bedroom, 1 Bath, Approx. 1663 Sq. Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
3663 So. 5600 W.
3663 S 5600 W, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
House- 3 bedroom, 1 Bath, Approx. 1663 Sq. Ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
3056 S Festival Dr
3056 Festival Drive, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1183 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in West Valley. Nice neighborhood, great schools, large fenced yard, tile & hardwood floors. Pets negotiable with pet rent and deposit. No smoking please. Call or text Beehive Property Mgmt today at 801-784-8535 today to see!

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
North Central Taylorsville
1 Unit Available
3096 W Roxborough Park Street
3096 Roxborough Park Street, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
This amazing multi-level home features a great kitchen fully equipped with matching appliances, an awesome back patio and porch, and an indoor sauna! There are windows all throughout the home to let in plenty of natural light especially in the two

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Granger South
1 Unit Available
3987 Sugar Beet Dr
3987 Sugar Beet Drive, West Valley City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
This is an amazing property offers lots of space and it has an open layout with vaulted ceilings. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms including a master bed bath with walk in closet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Granger
1 Unit Available
3535 Lancer Way
3535 3650 South, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Private and spacious 2 bedroom 1 ½ bathroom duplex in a vibrant yet quiet neighborhood surrounded by schools and churches. This home is in Granite School District boundaries to Pioneer Elementary, Valley Junior High, Granger High.
Results within 1 mile of West Valley City
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$876
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
City Guide for West Valley City, UT

"It was a paradise for lizards when young Brigham saw it first. He said I've seen some nasty deserts Lord, but this one here's the worst. Then the Lord called down to Brigham, said 'I've got a great idea'. I want a might city and I think I want it here." (--Bob Weir, "Salt Lake City")

In 1980, a formless mass of villages with many names merged into one mighty suburb: West Valley City. Largely identified as an extension of Salt Lake City, the city has recently created its own downtown to promote individuality and independence. To protect those imaginary new borders, West Valley City has entrusted the keys to the city to such stalwart guardians as Hillary Clinton, the Tongan Queen Mother, and rocker Axl Rose. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Valley City, UT

Finding an apartment in West Valley City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

