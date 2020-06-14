178 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT
"It was a paradise for lizards when young Brigham saw it first. He said I've seen some nasty deserts Lord, but this one here's the worst. Then the Lord called down to Brigham, said 'I've got a great idea'. I want a might city and I think I want it here." (--Bob Weir, "Salt Lake City")
In 1980, a formless mass of villages with many names merged into one mighty suburb: West Valley City. Largely identified as an extension of Salt Lake City, the city has recently created its own downtown to promote individuality and independence. To protect those imaginary new borders, West Valley City has entrusted the keys to the city to such stalwart guardians as Hillary Clinton, the Tongan Queen Mother, and rocker Axl Rose. See more
Finding an apartment in West Valley City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.