3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hunter East
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Central Hunter
22 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
3663 So. 5600 W.
3663 S 5600 W, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
House- 3 bedroom, 1 Bath, Approx. 1663 Sq. Ft.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Copperhill
1 Unit Available
4214 S. Long Valley Dr.
4214 Long Valley Drive, West Valley City, UT
This beautiful home is located in a cul-de-sac and has been updated throughout with new bathrooms, SS appliances, granite, backsplash, laminate flooring, doors, baseboards, hardware, new carpet in 2019, freshly painted, plantation shutters.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
5340 West 3500 South
5340 3500 South, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1096 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in West Valley - Remodeled, secluded, 3 bed 2 bathroom home, available 06/10/2020.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granger North
1 Unit Available
2839 S 2910 W
2839 2910 West, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
2839 S 2910 W Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Salt Lake City home for rent - 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Close to shopping and freeway access. Available 7/1/2020.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granger East
1 Unit Available
3146 S, Beaver St.
3146 Beaver Street, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1125 sqft
3146 S, Beaver St. Available 07/08/20 Great 3 Bed 1.5 Bath with Hardwood Flooring - Spacious L shaped living/dining room with 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. This won't last long so inquire now! Fenced backyard.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter West
1 Unit Available
7085 Cimmarron Dr
7085 Cimmarron Drive, West Valley City, UT
7085 Cimmarron Drive - Welcome to this newly renovated West Valley City home. It has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 large living rooms. Attached 2 car garage, washer dryer hookups, and plenty of storage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
2803 S. Asbury Lane
2803 S Asbury Ln, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
2803 S. Asbury Lane Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in West Valley! - This spacious town home is located in Arbor Square in West Valley City.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Granger East
1 Unit Available
1447 W Mayapple Way
1447 Mayapple Way, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1170 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2½ bath in West Valley!! Spacious and well-maintained townhome with washer and dryer, plenty of storage and extra parking! Located near parks, restaurants and shopping! Tenant pays gas and electricity!! $13 Preventive
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Granger
1 Unit Available
3815 3200 West
3815 3200 West, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath home with bonus room that could be used for an office! New bathroom, paint, and carpet! Laundry room with hookups, plenty of storage options. Giant backyard that's great for entertaining, partial fenced.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
4969 Birch View Court
4969 W Birch View Ct, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
3056 S Festival Dr
3056 Festival Drive, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1183 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in West Valley. Nice neighborhood, great schools, large fenced yard, tile & hardwood floors. Pets negotiable with pet rent and deposit. No smoking please. Call or text Beehive Property Mgmt today at 801-784-8535 today to see!
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
North Central Taylorsville
1 Unit Available
3096 W Roxborough Park Street
3096 Roxborough Park Street, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
This amazing multi-level home features a great kitchen fully equipped with matching appliances, an awesome back patio and porch, and an indoor sauna! There are windows all throughout the home to let in plenty of natural light especially in the two
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Granger South
1 Unit Available
3987 Sugar Beet Dr
3987 Sugar Beet Drive, West Valley City, UT
This is an amazing property offers lots of space and it has an open layout with vaulted ceilings. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms including a master bed bath with walk in closet.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Hunter West
1 Unit Available
6903 W Bonnie Arlene
6903 Bonnie Arlene Drive, West Valley City, UT
Large home with 4 bedrooms, large yard, carport, and storage. RENT: $1400/mo DEPOSIT: $1400 (80% refundable) LEASING FEE: $350 (non refundable) Tenant pays all utilities and Renter's insurance required Property Manager Linda Lisle Linda@mjare.
Results within 1 mile of West Valley City
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
Glendale
24 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Taylorsville East
69 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
4 Units Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Valley Park
1 Unit Available
2289 W. Bonniebrook Drive
2289 Bonniebrook Drive, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Taylorsville 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage. Fenced yard. All new Paint and carpet. Vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Deck. This top floor unit is located in a quiet and convenient location in a great part of town.
