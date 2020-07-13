/
166 Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT with pool
Central Hunter
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,067
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Granger South
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Granger
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hunter East
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Granger East
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Granger
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Granger East
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$889
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Granger East
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$949
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
Granger
3681 South 2200 West #57
3681 2200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
3681 South 2200 West #57 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condominium - Beautiful and cozy Westglenn Condominiums located in a quiet neighborhood .
Millcreek
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$971
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
South Salt Lake City
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverfront in South Salt Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Salt Lake City
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$870
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Taylorsville East
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
South Salt Lake City
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
South Salt Lake City
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$640
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
237 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
Glendale
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Millcreek
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1031 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Millcreek
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$918
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
Taylorsville North
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28
4500 Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
South Salt Lake City
3815 S River Run Way #2
3815 River Run Way, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1070 sqft
3815 S River Run Way #2 - NEW LOWER PRICE! - This condo is just what you have been looking for…great price for 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, yes that is right 2 bathrooms! Come see the unit that features in washer and dryer already in your unit! The
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Central City
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$994
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Gateway District
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,012
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
