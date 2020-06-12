/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:10 PM
125 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hunter East
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
987 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Central Hunter
21 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1027 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Granger East
16 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
Results within 1 mile of West Valley City
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Millcreek
3 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
915 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Taylorsville East
69 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Glendale
23 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Taylorsville North
1 Unit Available
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28
4500 Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of West Valley City
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
South Salt Lake City
16 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Millcreek
9 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Fairmont
6 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Magna
15 Units Available
Oquirrh Hills
2850 S 844 W, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1009 sqft
The Oquirrh Hills apartments boasts a large suite of amenities like a seasonal pool, year-round hot tub, pavilion with a grilling/picnic area, playground, off-leash pet park, and a top of the line fitness center with a playroom for the children.
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
High Point
1 Unit Available
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1430 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Midvale Park
43 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
$
Westbrook
34 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
860 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
Midvale Park
35 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Westpointe
11 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
826 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Gateway District
16 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Millcreek
6 Units Available
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.
