Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities carport gym parking pool 24hr laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance playground

At Apartments at Decker Lake in Salt Lake City, we make finding your new home simple. Enjoy our convenient location near entertainment, shopping and dining adjacent to the E Center. You're never far from anywhere with easy access to I-215, making our convenient Salt Lake City location even more ideal. Check out our affordable prices and comfortable floor plans waiting for you. Our amenities will have you excited to stay home, and our ideal location makes it easy to get where you need fast. With a fitness center, on-site laundry, and a playground, you'll wonder why you didn't move to your new West Valley home sooner!