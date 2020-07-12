/
/
/
hunter east
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
272 Apartments for rent in Hunter East, West Valley City, UT
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2803 S. Asbury Lane
2803 S Asbury Ln, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in West Valley! - This spacious town home is located in Arbor Square in West Valley City.
Results within 1 mile of Hunter East
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
29 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,067
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4407 Early Duke Street
4407 Early Duke Street, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom Home with Large Driveway and RV Parking!! - *No Smoking/No Pet. Main level includes living room, dining room, kitchen (which includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher and disposal), 2 bedrooms & 1 full bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Hunter East
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
29 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
15 Units Available
Oquirrh Hills
2850 S 844 W, Magna, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Oquirrh Hills apartments boasts a large suite of amenities like a seasonal pool, year-round hot tub, pavilion with a grilling/picnic area, playground, off-leash pet park, and a top of the line fitness center with a playroom for the children.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
12 Units Available
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
5 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
26 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,031
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
24 Units Available
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$889
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
27 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4165 South 2700 West
4165 Constitution Boulevard, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1010 sqft
Cozy Condo like new for rent in Village 2. - Property Id: 312838 Cozy 2 bedroom condo in Village 2 located in Taylorsville. Like new condition.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
3058 Don Francisco Drive
3058 Don Francisco Drive, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
Rent $2,200.00, Base Deposit $2,350.00, (refundable $2,200.00). Deposit to hold $650 ($500 applies toward base deposit). Available 7/15/2020.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1637 W Paradise Lane
1637 5050 South, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
1637 W Paradise Lane Available 07/17/20 Vintage, Taylorsville 4 bedroom home available for rent - Don't miss this amazing 4 bedroom home in a perfect location. Self showings are available every day from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3130 W 2865 S
3130 2865 South, West Valley City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1920 sqft
3130 W 2865 S Available 09/07/20 LARGE, PET FRIENDLY HOME IS A MUST SEE!! - Large, pet friendly home located close to freeways and entertainment. The home has a great open floor plan. Large kitchen with long island.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3992 W. Heidelberg Ln.
3992 Heidelberg Lane, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2818 sqft
Single Family Home! Like New! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4995 S 4420 W
4995 4420 West, Kearns, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2352 sqft
4995 S 4420 W - Corner lot Kearns home move in ready, TODAY! 4 Bedrooms, 1 and ¾ bathroom open layout home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
8042 Copperfield Place
8042 Copperfield Place, Magna, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Come see this very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo in Magna. Walk into an open floorplan with a combined kitchen and living room. The kitchen has upgraded appliances including a refrigerator and dishwasher. It also has central air and a balcony.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
7390 West Candis Place
7390 West Candis Place, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
968 sqft
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! Basement Apartment New Kitchen, New Cabinets, Fresh Paint, New Appliances! Beautiful Basement Unit, very spacious and in a wonderful neighborhood featuring a large layout.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6796 West Sirius Pl
6796 W Sirius Pl, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
2334 sqft
Gorgeous Home in West Jordan! - 6796 West Sirius Pl, West Jordan, UT, 84081 $1,960 /month, 3 Bedrooms, 2.
