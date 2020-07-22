/
north central taylorsville
348 Apartments for rent in North Central Taylorsville, West Valley City, UT
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
26 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$925
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2989 W. Shadow Park Drive
2989 West Shadow Park Drive, West Valley City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
This single family home has about 2000 square feet 5 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Home was built in 1996. New paint and flooring. Many upgrades throughout.Tile in the large kitchen. Huge storage room in full finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of North Central Taylorsville
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
13 Units Available
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
28 Units Available
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
20 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$889
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3681 South 2200 West #57
3681 2200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
3681 South 2200 West #57 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condominium - Beautiful and cozy Westglenn Condominiums located in a quiet neighborhood .
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1637 W Paradise Lane
1637 5050 South, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Vintage, Taylorsville 4 bedroom home available for rent - Don't miss this amazing 4 bedroom home in a perfect location. Self showings are available every day from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. Online applications are available on our website: cambriapm.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3732 S 3200 W
3732 3200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom West Valley Home - Big Yard! - Highlight Features: - Large Front & Backyard - Two Tone Paint - Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash - Washer & Dryer Included - Recenly Renovated - Centrally Located - Granite Counter-Tops 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom -
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1992 Rocky Road
1992 Rocky Road, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1678 sqft
Rent $1850, Base Deposit $2000. Deposit to hold $650($500 would apply toward base deposit) Available 07/15/2020.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2287 W. Bonniebrook Drive
2287 Bonniebrook Drive, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
Taylorsville 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1 car garage. Fenced Yard. New carpet and paint throughout. Spacious unit with 1350 Square feet and large kitchen. Located in quiet Taylorsville neighborhood close to 215, shopping, schools, and other amenities.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
5090 S. 3200 W.
5090 3200 West, Taylorsville, UT
7 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
7 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Taylorsville - This is a 7 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. There are 3 bedrooms 2 baths on main level. 4 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. Carpeted home with tile in kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of North Central Taylorsville
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
2 Units Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
22 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
58 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Hawthorne
2852 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1457 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
5 Units Available
COMMONS ON 2ND
2860 S 200 E, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$829
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Mid-County, Avery Trace Apartments has 8 distinct floor plans to accommodate all of your needs. All of our apartments feature large walk-in closets, spacious living areas, and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
20 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
25 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
34 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$931
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
9 Units Available
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$980
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
