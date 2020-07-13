Apartment List
/
UT
/
west valley city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

203 Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Valley City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Hunter East
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Granger
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
5 Units Available
Granger South
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
10 Units Available
Granger East
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
27 Units Available
Central Hunter
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,067
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Granger
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
19 Units Available
Granger East
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$889
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Granger East
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$949
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hunter South
4407 Early Duke Street
4407 Early Duke Street, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom Home with Large Driveway and RV Parking!! - *No Smoking/No Pet. Main level includes living room, dining room, kitchen (which includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher and disposal), 2 bedrooms & 1 full bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Granger North
3130 W 2865 S
3130 2865 South, West Valley City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1920 sqft
3130 W 2865 S Available 09/07/20 LARGE, PET FRIENDLY HOME IS A MUST SEE!! - Large, pet friendly home located close to freeways and entertainment. The home has a great open floor plan. Large kitchen with long island.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hunter East
2803 S. Asbury Lane
2803 S Asbury Ln, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in West Valley! - This spacious town home is located in Arbor Square in West Valley City.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Granger
3732 S 3200 W
3732 3200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom West Valley Home - Big Yard! - Highlight Features: - Large Front & Backyard - Two Tone Paint - Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash - Washer & Dryer Included - Recenly Renovated - Centrally Located - Granite Counter-Tops 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom -

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
North Central Taylorsville
2989 W. Shadow Park Drive
2989 West Shadow Park Drive, West Valley City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
This single family home has about 2000 square feet 5 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Home was built in 1996. New paint and flooring. Many upgrades throughout.Tile in the large kitchen. Huge storage room in full finished basement.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
5667 W. Island Ridge Drive
5667 Island Ridge Drive, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2128 sqft
Like-new townhome with 2,128 finished square feet above ground level.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Granger East
2542 Robin Road - A
2542 West Robin Road, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully remodeled and new 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 2 car garage. Huge covered deck. Fireplace. Remodeled interior with hardwood plank throughout. Tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Granger
3681 South 2200 West #57
3681 2200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
3681 South 2200 West #57 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condominium - Beautiful and cozy Westglenn Condominiums located in a quiet neighborhood .
Results within 1 mile of West Valley City
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$870
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$973
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
60 Units Available
Taylorsville East
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
23 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 03:39pm
3 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$640
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
237 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
27 Units Available
Glendale
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
9 Units Available
Millcreek
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1031 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$918
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
City Guide for West Valley City, UT

"It was a paradise for lizards when young Brigham saw it first. He said I've seen some nasty deserts Lord, but this one here's the worst. Then the Lord called down to Brigham, said 'I've got a great idea'. I want a might city and I think I want it here." (--Bob Weir, "Salt Lake City")

In 1980, a formless mass of villages with many names merged into one mighty suburb: West Valley City. Largely identified as an extension of Salt Lake City, the city has recently created its own downtown to promote individuality and independence. To protect those imaginary new borders, West Valley City has entrusted the keys to the city to such stalwart guardians as Hillary Clinton, the Tongan Queen Mother, and rocker Axl Rose. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Valley City, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Valley City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

West Valley City 1 BedroomsWest Valley City 2 BedroomsWest Valley City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Valley City 3 BedroomsWest Valley City Accessible ApartmentsWest Valley City Apartments with Balcony
West Valley City Apartments with GarageWest Valley City Apartments with GymWest Valley City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Valley City Apartments with ParkingWest Valley City Apartments with Pool
West Valley City Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Valley City Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Valley City Furnished ApartmentsWest Valley City Pet Friendly PlacesWest Valley City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UT
Murray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UT
Bountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

GrangerGranger East
Hunter East

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Weber State University