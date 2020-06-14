/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
141 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Central Hunter
21 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
Granger East
19 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
613 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
Granger East
5 Units Available
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hunter East
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
730 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Granger
24 Units Available
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
798 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
Results within 1 mile of West Valley City
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$877
655 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Glendale
25 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$968
640 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
Taylorsville East
67 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 5 at 06:07pm
South Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$840
237 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Magna
1 Unit Available
7375 W 3500 S
7375 3500 South, Magna, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
7375 W 3500 S Available 07/01/20 Single Bedroom Home in Magna Now Ready! - This is a darling home in Magna with a big kitchen lots of cupboards and lots of counter space.
Results within 5 miles of West Valley City
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,440
691 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Gateway District
21 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Poplar Grove
15 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
674 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Gateway District
12 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,535
874 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
666 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central City
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,445
821 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Jordan Meadows
19 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$872
462 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Gateway District
35 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,104
752 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
