2 bedroom apartments
138 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Central Hunter
22 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1027 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Granger South
5 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Granger East
17 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hunter East
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
987 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Granger
12 Units Available
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Granger East
5 Units Available
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granger
1 Unit Available
3683 S. 2200 W #73
3683 2200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Two Bedroom in West Valley-$975 /mo - Available June 1st- 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in West Valley. Close to shopping, restaurants and 7 minutes from freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granger
1 Unit Available
3681 S 2200 W #61
3681 2200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Updated Two bedroom Apartment, West Valley City; 850 sq ft; $1100/month; Only Pay Electric Bill - Spacious, updated 2 bedroom apartment with new flooring.Apartment has lots of storage space and very bright.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granger
1 Unit Available
3732 S 3200 W
3732 3200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom West Valley Home - Big Yard! - Highlight Features: - Large Front & Backyard - Two Tone Paint - Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash - Washer & Dryer Included - Recenly Renovated - Centrally Located - Granite Counter-Tops 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom -
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
Granger North
1 Unit Available
2361 South 1480 West
2361 1480 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
850 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious, affordable two bedroom duplex located in West Valley. This unit has everything! You and your pets will love the private, fenced yard. Our landscapers will take care of the mowing in the front and back yare.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Granger
1 Unit Available
3535 Lancer Way
3535 3650 South, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Private and spacious 2 bedroom 1 ½ bathroom duplex in a vibrant yet quiet neighborhood surrounded by schools and churches. This home is in Granite School District boundaries to Pioneer Elementary, Valley Junior High, Granger High.
Results within 1 mile of West Valley City
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Taylorsville East
69 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Salt Lake City
29 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Millcreek
3 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
915 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Glendale
23 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Last updated June 5 at 06:07pm
South Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Taylorsville North
1 Unit Available
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28
4500 Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
Magna
1 Unit Available
7390 West Candis Place
7390 West Candis Place, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Move In Ready July 6th! Basement Apartment New Kitchen, New Cabinets, Fresh Paint, New Appliances! Beautiful Basement Unit, very spacious and in a wonderful neighborhood featuring a large layout. Recently remodeled.
Results within 5 miles of West Valley City
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
25 Units Available
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Westbrook
35 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
860 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Millcreek
8 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$953
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
