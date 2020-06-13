Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

126 Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT with balcony

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Granger
12 Units Available
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Granger East
19 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Hunter
21 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,151
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunter East
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Granger East
5 Units Available
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Granger South
5 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
North Central Taylorsville
1 Unit Available
3096 W Roxborough Park Street
3096 Roxborough Park Street, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
This amazing multi-level home features a great kitchen fully equipped with matching appliances, an awesome back patio and porch, and an indoor sauna! There are windows all throughout the home to let in plenty of natural light especially in the two

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Granger
1 Unit Available
3535 Lancer Way
3535 3650 South, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Private and spacious 2 bedroom 1 ½ bathroom duplex in a vibrant yet quiet neighborhood surrounded by schools and churches. This home is in Granite School District boundaries to Pioneer Elementary, Valley Junior High, Granger High.
Results within 1 mile of West Valley City
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Glendale
25 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$968
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Taylorsville East
68 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$878
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Salt Lake City
29 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5164 S Capehart St
5164 South Capehart Street, Kearns, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
This home has had some recent remodeling done including new paint throughout, updated bathrooms and new laminate flooring! 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs plus another bedroom and another bathroom downstairs.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Valley Park
1 Unit Available
2289 W. Bonniebrook Drive
2289 Bonniebrook Drive, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Taylorsville 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage. Fenced yard. All new Paint and carpet. Vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Deck. This top floor unit is located in a quiet and convenient location in a great part of town.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Magna
1 Unit Available
3709 S Hancock Rd
3709 South Hancock Road, Magna, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1828 sqft
3709 S Hancock Rd - 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath home in Magna ready to move in. easy access to freeway I-80 and Bacchus Hwy, minutes away from Downtown Salt Lake. Home does have solar panels. Spacious back yard with a deck great for BBQs.
Results within 5 miles of West Valley City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Midvale Park
8 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
Fairmont
7 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Capitol Hill
76 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,376
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
City Guide for West Valley City, UT

"It was a paradise for lizards when young Brigham saw it first. He said I've seen some nasty deserts Lord, but this one here's the worst. Then the Lord called down to Brigham, said 'I've got a great idea'. I want a might city and I think I want it here." (--Bob Weir, "Salt Lake City")

In 1980, a formless mass of villages with many names merged into one mighty suburb: West Valley City. Largely identified as an extension of Salt Lake City, the city has recently created its own downtown to promote individuality and independence. To protect those imaginary new borders, West Valley City has entrusted the keys to the city to such stalwart guardians as Hillary Clinton, the Tongan Queen Mother, and rocker Axl Rose. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Valley City, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Valley City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

