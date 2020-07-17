188 W Finlay Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking playground internet access online portal

This amazing townhome is located in a private gated community in South Salt Lake. If features a large family room with a separate kitchen and dining area. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven, and stove top. The great master bedroom has walk-in closet and a private bathroom. There is a shared yard and a community playground within the gated community. Close to both Millcreek and Meadowbrook Trax stations. Call us now to schedule your viewing!



Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!



THE BASICS:

- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/

- Available Date: 7/20/2020 (currently occupied)

- Parking: Assigned Covered Parking

- Lease Term: One Year Minimum

- Pets Allowed: Negotiable

- No Utilities Included



DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Monthly premium starting at $5/month

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge

- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

- Inspection App Included

- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :

- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)

- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)

- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month

- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage

- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)

- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.

- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets

- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590



Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com



Amenities: Assigned Covered Parking, Corner Lot, Dining Room, Gated Property, Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Internet Included, Living Room, Storage Unit, Water Heater (Boiler), Washer/Dryer in Unit, Disposal, Microwave, Stove/Oven, fridge