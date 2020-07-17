All apartments in South Salt Lake
Home
/
South Salt Lake, UT
/
188 W Finlay Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:03 AM

188 W Finlay Drive

188 Finlay Drive · (801) 210-9961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

188 Finlay Drive, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
playground
internet access
online portal
This amazing townhome is located in a private gated community in South Salt Lake. If features a large family room with a separate kitchen and dining area. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven, and stove top. The great master bedroom has walk-in closet and a private bathroom. There is a shared yard and a community playground within the gated community. Close to both Millcreek and Meadowbrook Trax stations. Call us now to schedule your viewing!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS:
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 7/20/2020 (currently occupied)
- Parking: Assigned Covered Parking
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Negotiable
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Assigned Covered Parking, Corner Lot, Dining Room, Gated Property, Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Internet Included, Living Room, Storage Unit, Water Heater (Boiler), Washer/Dryer in Unit, Disposal, Microwave, Stove/Oven, fridge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 W Finlay Drive have any available units?
188 W Finlay Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 188 W Finlay Drive have?
Some of 188 W Finlay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 W Finlay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
188 W Finlay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 W Finlay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 W Finlay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 188 W Finlay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 188 W Finlay Drive offers parking.
Does 188 W Finlay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 W Finlay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 W Finlay Drive have a pool?
No, 188 W Finlay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 188 W Finlay Drive have accessible units?
No, 188 W Finlay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 188 W Finlay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 W Finlay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 W Finlay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 W Finlay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
