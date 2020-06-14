Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

130 Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Salt Lake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
South Salt Lake City
15 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,025
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
South Salt Lake City
20 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,070
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Salt Lake City
4 Units Available
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,024
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here! Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 5 at 06:07pm
South Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$760
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
237 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
Results within 1 mile of South Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$877
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Fairmont
7 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Murray Northeast
42 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Millcreek
8 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$904
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Glendale
25 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$968
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Taylorsville East
67 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
People's Freeway
7 Units Available
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1033 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Millcreek
30 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,036
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Taylorsville East
8 Units Available
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
335 E. Woodlake Drive
335 Woodlake Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Beautiful, Huge 2 bedroom apartment on the Top floor. HUGE balcony with storage and tons of closet space. Large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Beautiful views in a beautiful gated community.
Results within 5 miles of South Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Central City
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,395
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Jordan Meadows
19 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$774
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Gateway District
35 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,085
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
City Guide for South Salt Lake, UT

South Salt Lake City is home to the worlds first Kentucky fried chicken outlet. Established here in 1954, KFC has grown to be a world-renowned chicken and fast food franchise.

South Salt Lake is a 6.9 square mile city. It borders the Jordan River to the west, making for a very flat land. The city dates back to 1847, when settlers emigrated here. Notable sites include the Columbus Center, the main Zagg manufacturing plant, and the only Chinatown in the mountain West. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in South Salt Lake, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Salt Lake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

