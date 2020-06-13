/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM
170 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Salt Lake City
19 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1236 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
318 Park Creeke Ln (3060 S)
318 E Park Creeke Ln, South Salt Lake, UT
318 Park Creeke Ln (3060 S) Available 07/01/20 Awesome 4 Bedroom in Salt Lake City! - Come see this awesome 3 bedroom plus Den in Salt Lake City! This home is definitely worth seeing in person! The home includes a great backyard, lots of living
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
2734 South Edison Street
2734 South Edison Street, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1200 sqft
This is the one you've been looking for! You will enjoy this spacious multi-level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home. It is located in a quiet neighborhood in a very desirable area. Close to freeways and bus lines.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
133 Beryl Ave
133 East Beryl Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1410 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Results within 1 mile of South Salt Lake
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
Glendale
24 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Taylorsville East
69 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
People's Freeway
7 Units Available
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1033 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
822 E Apple Park Pl
822 Apple Park Way, Millcreek, UT
4 Bed 3 Bath home in Great Neighborhood - Clean and beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in a quiet neighborhood with total backyard privacy. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Great yard, front porch and 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liberty
1 Unit Available
671 E Roosevelt Ave
671 Roosevelt Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
671 E Roosevelt Ave - This is a one of a kind home located just steps from Liberty Park. It has been beautifully updated with granite counter tops, shaker cabinets, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
People's Freeway
1 Unit Available
1611 S West Temple
1611 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
1611 S West Temple Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Mother-in-law Apartment - This great 3 bedroom Mother-in-law apartment makes for a wonderful home. With beautiful flooring, private entrance, and so much space.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Granger East
1 Unit Available
1447 W Mayapple Way
1447 Mayapple Way, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1170 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2½ bath in West Valley!! Spacious and well-maintained townhome with washer and dryer, plenty of storage and extra parking! Located near parks, restaurants and shopping! Tenant pays gas and electricity!! $13 Preventive
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
874 East Angelina Court
874 Angelina Avenue, Millcreek, UT
Comfortable 4 Bedroom home in Millcreek area. The carpet was replaced in 2018.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
295 East Hill Avenue
295 E Hill Ave, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Come and see our remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment (unit 12). The complex is being updated inside and out. Nice, bright and clean with loaded kitchen and fireplace. Washer & dryer hookups. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Nibley
1 Unit Available
2462 South 900 East
2462 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1622 sqft
Come home to this welcoming 3 bed/1 bath bungalow located directly across from Forest Dale Golf Course! Featuring new carpet, new flooring, new paint, newer windows and doors this home is charming and fresh! The kitchen with granite countertops
Results within 5 miles of South Salt Lake
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
Midvale Park
43 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Gateway District
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
North Central Taylorsville
23 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
