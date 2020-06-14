/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM
25 Furnished Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Salt Lake City
15 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,025
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
Glenbrooke Apts #
459 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
725 sqft
Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of.
Results within 1 mile of South Salt Lake
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Millcreek
17 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
3436 S. Brookview Ln.
3436 S Brook View Ln, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1782 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3436 S.
Results within 5 miles of South Salt Lake
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Jordan Meadows
19 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$774
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central City
8 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sugar House
28 Units Available
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,195
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1186 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:14pm
East Central North
14 Units Available
The Landing
470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,279
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1051 sqft
The Landing is a modern student community on the corner of 500 S. 1300 E, just outside of Ridge Eccles Stadium. Amenities include refrigerators, carpet, bathtubs and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Fairpark
8 Units Available
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1337 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poplar Grove
1 Unit Available
845 East 100 South #402
845 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Amazing Funished Condo..Close to Eveything - This amazing furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo on the 4th floor with over 1200 sq. ft. This condo is in a great downtown location close to everything including the University of Utah.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7
665 C Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 Available 06/15/20 Lower Deer Valley Condo - Available Summer and Fall 2020 - Tastefully decorated and well-kept, this 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Full service and Full furnished 1br 1bth - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor full furnished apartment. It includes linens, towels, pillows, extra linens for guest queen futon. Dishes, pots and pans included.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonneville Hills
1 Unit Available
2331 Logan Way
2331 Logan Way, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2030 sqft
Beautiful Salt Lake City Home - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $2,495 NOW $2,400 Highlight Features: - Partially Fenced Yard - Awesome Deck/Patio Area - Cozy Fireplace - Nearby Freeway Access - Bonus Room for Extra Storage - Large Backyard - Landscaping
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
159 W Broadway Apt 306
159 West Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
1223 E Fenway Ave
1223 Fenway Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 1223 Fenway Avenue - Property Id: 295534 Quiet, secluded home near University of Utah, downtown, and 9th & 9th. Open to renting the house fully furnished, partially furnished, or unfurnished.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
4586 Bowers Vista Cir
4586 S Bowers Vista Cir, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Basement apartment - Property Id: 284801 Beautiful brand new basement apartment, brand new appliances, including washer and dryer, right in the heart of Murray, parking in front of the house, one bedroom optional furnishing, second bedroom and
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gateway District
1 Unit Available
5 S 500 W #1004
5 500 West, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Furnished 10th floor Condo. Secure, quiet & very well-maintained. in vibrant, downtown Salt Lake. Offers a great lifestyle. Great views from your covered private balcony. Fifth floor walkout to garden deck.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL
760 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 1 BD 1 BTH apartment near the U, downtown and shopping! *Laundromat nearby. This property consists of two building - a main building in the front and a four-plex in the back.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
288 i Street
288 I Street, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1500 sqft
Fully Furnished Home in the Aves, Close to everything! - Three bedroom House built in 1910, in a great neighborhood in Salt Lake City the Historical District called The Avenues.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
877 E 600 S
877 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Fully furnished basement apartment for rent near Trolley Square and 9th and 9th. Lockout unit share-absolutely no pets. 3 month minimum lease. Includes W/D and shared yard. Street parking. Tenant must be quiet and respectful of other tenants.
1 of 40
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
848 West Lucy Avenue - 1
848 Lucy Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 BD and 1 BTH with a large living-room.
Results within 10 miles of South Salt Lake
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Little Cottonwood
1 Unit Available
2225 E 9800 S
2225 9800 South, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Furnished Basement Apt (DISCOUNTED) - Property Id: 248139 FULLY furnished basement apt and equipped with appliances. It has two beds and full master bath equipped with a jacuzzi and shower. Fully stocked kitchen. TV equipped with amazon fire stick.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.
Similar Pages
South Salt Lake 1 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Salt Lake 3 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake Accessible ApartmentsSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Balcony
South Salt Lake Apartments with GarageSouth Salt Lake Apartments with GymSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSouth Salt Lake Apartments with ParkingSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT