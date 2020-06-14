102 Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Salt Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
South Salt Lake City
15 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,025
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
South Salt Lake City
20 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,070
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
Glenbrooke Apts #
459 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
725 sqft
Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
177 E Helm Ave #B
177 East Helm Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Salt Lake Condo Now Available - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo has been recently updated. It is located on the lower level of a two-story condo building.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
3708 McCall Street East - 4
3708 South Mc Call Street, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
This absolutely beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom is available now for rent! Everything has been updated from the stainless steel appliances in the gorgeous modern kitchen to the fantastic laminate flooring throughout! Rent includes water, sewer, and
Results within 1 mile of South Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$877
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Fairmont
7 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Murray Northeast
42 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Glendale
25 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$968
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
High Point
1 Unit Available
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Millcreek
6 Units Available
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Liberty
1 Unit Available
671 E Roosevelt Ave
671 Roosevelt Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
671 E Roosevelt Ave - This is a one of a kind home located just steps from Liberty Park. It has been beautifully updated with granite counter tops, shaker cabinets, and hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Nibley
1 Unit Available
770 E Stratford
770 Stratford Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
875 sqft
Salt Lake City 2 Bedroom Duplex - Highlight Features: - Hardwood Floors - Located in Quiet Neighborhood - Partially Fenced Yard - Near Golf Course & Freeway Access 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 875 sq.ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Liberty
1 Unit Available
1858 South 200 East
1858 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Click to watch a walk-through video: https://youtu.be/qUMI1bw9gSk Welcome to this amazing community apartment, the red brick exterior provides a timeless look as well as infuses character and rustic charm.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Liberty
1 Unit Available
171 E Westminster Ave
171 Westminster Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Available immediately! Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Liberty Wells neighborhood nearby the S-Line train, shopping, and quick access on/off the freeway! New owners have put a lot of time and work to renovate this amazing space! This 5-unit

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
861 Westminster Avenue
861 Westminster Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
: Upper level of newer duplex with all the charm and convenience of Sugarhouse. Bathroom, appliances, carpet and paint all new within last 6 yrs. Recently remodeled kitchen, formal living room, dining/family room,1 or possibly 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of South Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Millcreek
24 Units Available
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Jordan Meadows
19 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$774
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central City
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,395
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
City Guide for South Salt Lake, UT

South Salt Lake City is home to the worlds first Kentucky fried chicken outlet. Established here in 1954, KFC has grown to be a world-renowned chicken and fast food franchise.

South Salt Lake is a 6.9 square mile city. It borders the Jordan River to the west, making for a very flat land. The city dates back to 1847, when settlers emigrated here. Notable sites include the Columbus Center, the main Zagg manufacturing plant, and the only Chinatown in the mountain West. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Salt Lake, UT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Salt Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

