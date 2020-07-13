/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
171 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
5 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverfront in South Salt Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,040
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,310
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
23 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
9 Units Available
Millcreek
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1031 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1361 sqft
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here! Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
2 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Le Vail Chateau
3480 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Centrally located apartment with spacious one- and two-bedroom units featuring air conditioning, additional storage, large bedrooms, new carpeting and window coverings. The community also offers a courtyard and covered lot.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
COMMONS ON 2ND
2860 S 200 E, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$948
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Mid-County, Avery Trace Apartments has 8 distinct floor plans to accommodate all of your needs. All of our apartments feature large walk-in closets, spacious living areas, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Crossing
99 E Central Pointe Pl, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1253 sqft
Modern apartment living is here at Liberty Crossing. Our luxury one and two bedroom townhome-style apartment homes include luxe extras like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliance packages, and convenient washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
Townhomes at Mountain Ridge
3570 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
Near I-15, State Street and Harmony Park. Huge townhome units feature convenient amenities, including washer and dryer hook-ups, large open kitchen and enclosed patios for privacy. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and covered parking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
3701 S Gowan Ln
3701 S Gowan Ln, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
*Move-in special, Half off first month's rent. OAC!* Spacious townhouse, located near 3700 South and West Temple! Just a short walk to Trax. The house's floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a very spacious interior, granite in the kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
3714 S Balmossie Dr
3714 Balmossie Drive, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1590 sqft
Fantastic town home within walking distance to Trax! End unit with a lots of windows and daylight throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 cars garage, vaulted ceilings, family room balcony, master bath, walk-in closet.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
3859 Canyon River Way
3859 Canyon River Way, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
**Currently Occupied** Please call for showing! Top Floor Unit with a Great View. Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light coming in. Great Master Bath. Living room has a Beautiful Gas Fireplace to cozy up to on cold Winter Nights.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
2964 South 200 East
2964 200 East, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
Rennovated apartment available now! This apartment has it all! Beautiful balcony, washer/dryer hookups and beautiful, brand new laminate flooring.
1 of 26
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
228 East Crestone Avenue
228 East Crestone Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
1062 sqft
You will enjoy this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment located in a quiet neighborhood in a very desirable area. It includes Covered Parking & W/D hook ups. Close to freeways I-15 and bus lines.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
3474 S 200 E 4
3474 200 East, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1096 sqft
3/2.5 Rent To Own NO Qualifying (South Salt Lake) - Property Id: 301795 $1,990 - 3/2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
188 W Finlay Drive
188 Finlay Drive, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1302 sqft
This amazing townhome is located in a private gated community in South Salt Lake. If features a large family room with a separate kitchen and dining area. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven, and stove top.
1 of 23
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
133 Beryl Ave
133 East Beryl Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1410 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2
472 East Granite Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Cozy & Comfortable 1bed/1bath minutes in South Salt Lake City! For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Lena at (801) 903.
Results within 1 mile of South Salt Lake
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
3 Units Available
Millcreek
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$855
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
1 Unit Available
Murray Northeast
Cottonwood Creek Estates
309 E 4500 S, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek Estates in Murray. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$973
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
11 Units Available
Millcreek
Fox Point in Old Farm
514 E 4090 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$955
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
951 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Fox Point in Old Farm is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and two-bedrooms.
Similar Pages
South Salt Lake 1 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Salt Lake 3 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake Accessible ApartmentsSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Balcony
South Salt Lake Apartments with GarageSouth Salt Lake Apartments with GymSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSouth Salt Lake Apartments with ParkingSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT