apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
120 Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,040
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,310
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
3 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverfront in South Salt Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
23 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1361 sqft
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here! Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Crossing
99 E Central Pointe Pl, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1253 sqft
Modern apartment living is here at Liberty Crossing. Our luxury one and two bedroom townhome-style apartment homes include luxe extras like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliance packages, and convenient washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
Townhomes at Mountain Ridge
3570 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
Near I-15, State Street and Harmony Park. Huge townhome units feature convenient amenities, including washer and dryer hook-ups, large open kitchen and enclosed patios for privacy. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and covered parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
Glenbrooke Apts #
459 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of.
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
3714 S Balmossie Dr
3714 Balmossie Drive, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1590 sqft
Fantastic town home within walking distance to Trax! End unit with a lots of windows and daylight throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 cars garage, vaulted ceilings, family room balcony, master bath, walk-in closet.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
3474 S 200 E 4
3474 200 East, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1096 sqft
3/2.5 Rent To Own NO Qualifying (South Salt Lake) - Property Id: 301795 $1,990 - 3/2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
188 W Finlay Drive
188 Finlay Drive, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1302 sqft
This amazing townhome is located in a private gated community in South Salt Lake. If features a large family room with a separate kitchen and dining area. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven, and stove top.
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C
3860 South Mc Call Street, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
**Promotional Price of $995 is for the first 2 month's of the lease agreement.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
3815 S River Run Way #2
3815 River Run Way, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1070 sqft
3815 S River Run Way #2 - NEW LOWER PRICE! - This condo is just what you have been looking for…great price for 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, yes that is right 2 bathrooms! Come see the unit that features in washer and dryer already in your unit! The
Results within 1 mile of South Salt Lake
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$910
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$985
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,184
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Millcreek
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$964
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
3 Units Available
Millcreek
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$855
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
29 Units Available
Murray Northeast
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$901
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
27 Units Available
Glendale
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
People's Freeway
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
2 Units Available
High Point
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1589 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
5 Units Available
Millcreek
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Forest Dale
2730 South 1100 East
2730 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
792 sqft
Come view this wonderful 2-bedroom, 1- bath condo on the main level with updates throughout. Walk right in--no stairs.
