2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
147 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT
$
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Millcreek
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
915 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
South Salt Lake City
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
$
South Salt Lake City
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
South Salt Lake City
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
South Salt Lake City
Le Vail Chateau
3480 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Centrally located apartment with spacious one- and two-bedroom units featuring air conditioning, additional storage, large bedrooms, new carpeting and window coverings. The community also offers a courtyard and covered lot.
South Salt Lake City
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1073 sqft
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here! Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT.
South Salt Lake City
2150 S Main St #511
2150 Main Street, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
917 sqft
2 bed 2 bath Condo with Great View - This 2 bed 2 bath condo is 920 sq ft with an open floor plan, 2 underground parking spots and a great view. Great neighborhood! Walking distance to grocery store. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access.
South Salt Lake City
3510 S 300 E Apt B
3510 300 East, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in South Salt Lake for lease . Owner pays condo fee. One covered parking spot and playground and barbecue area and tennis court and basket ball hoop.
South Salt Lake City
228 East Crestone Avenue
228 East Crestone Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
1062 sqft
You will enjoy this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment located in a quiet neighborhood in a very desirable area. It includes Covered Parking & W/D hook ups. Close to freeways I-15 and bus lines.
South Salt Lake City
3708 McCall Street East - 4
3708 South Mc Call Street, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
This absolutely beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom is available now for rent! Everything has been updated from the stainless steel appliances in the gorgeous modern kitchen to the fantastic laminate flooring throughout! Rent includes water, sewer, and
Results within 1 mile of South Salt Lake
Taylorsville East
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Millcreek
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$953
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Fairmont
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Millcreek
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
High Point
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1430 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
Millcreek
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.
Taylorsville East
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.
People's Freeway
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
Glendale
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Millcreek
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
$
Murray Northeast
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
