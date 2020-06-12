/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
112 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
South Salt Lake City
16 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Millcreek
3 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
915 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
South Salt Lake City
19 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Salt Lake City
3 Units Available
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1073 sqft
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here! Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
2150 S Main St #511
2150 Main Street, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
917 sqft
2 bed 2 bath Condo with Great View - This 2 bed 2 bath condo is 920 sq ft with an open floor plan, 2 underground parking spots and a great view. Great neighborhood! Walking distance to grocery store. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
3510 S 300 E Apt B
3510 300 East, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in South Salt Lake for lease . Owner pays condo fee. One covered parking spot and playground and barbecue area and tennis court and basket ball hoop.
Results within 1 mile of South Salt Lake
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Millcreek
9 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Fairmont
6 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
High Point
1 Unit Available
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1430 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Taylorsville East
69 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Millcreek
6 Units Available
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
People's Freeway
7 Units Available
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Glendale
23 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Murray Northeast
48 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
Millcreek
30 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
Madrona Townhomes
4560 S 700 E, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1344 sqft
Experience downtown living with convenient and relaxing apartment amenities, including faux hardwood floors, marble bathtubs and spacious walk-in closets. Property features attached one- and two-car garages and professional management. Near Murray Park and State Street.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
3436 S. Brookview Ln.
3436 S Brook View Ln, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1782 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3436 S.
Results within 5 miles of South Salt Lake
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
North Central Taylorsville
23 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
929 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Midvale Park
43 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Similar Pages
South Salt Lake 1 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Salt Lake 3 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake Accessible ApartmentsSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Balcony
South Salt Lake Apartments with GarageSouth Salt Lake Apartments with GymSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSouth Salt Lake Apartments with ParkingSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT