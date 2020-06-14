Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

171 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake, UT

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Salt Lake City
15 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,025
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Salt Lake City
20 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,070
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Salt Lake City
4 Units Available
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,024
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here! Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
South Salt Lake City
2 Units Available
COMMONS ON 2ND
2860 S 200 E, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$868
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Mid-County, Avery Trace Apartments has 8 distinct floor plans to accommodate all of your needs. All of our apartments feature large walk-in closets, spacious living areas, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Salt Lake City
3 Units Available
Le Vail Chateau
3480 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Centrally located apartment with spacious one- and two-bedroom units featuring air conditioning, additional storage, large bedrooms, new carpeting and window coverings. The community also offers a courtyard and covered lot.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
2734 South Edison Street
2734 South Edison Street, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1200 sqft
This is the one you've been looking for! You will enjoy this spacious multi-level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home. It is located in a quiet neighborhood in a very desirable area. Close to freeways and bus lines.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
228 East Crestone Avenue
228 East Crestone Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
1062 sqft
You will enjoy this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment located in a quiet neighborhood in a very desirable area. It includes Covered Parking & W/D hook ups. Close to freeways I-15 and bus lines.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
2964 South 200 East
2964 200 East, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
650 sqft
Rennovated apartment available now! This apartment has it all! Beautiful balcony, washer/dryer hookups and beautiful, brand new laminate flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
2150 S Main St #511
2150 Main Street, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
917 sqft
2 bed 2 bath Condo with Great View - This 2 bed 2 bath condo is 920 sq ft with an open floor plan, 2 underground parking spots and a great view. Great neighborhood! Walking distance to grocery store. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
177 E Helm Ave #B
177 East Helm Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Salt Lake Condo Now Available - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo has been recently updated. It is located on the lower level of a two-story condo building.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
3510 S 300 E Apt B
3510 300 East, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in South Salt Lake for lease . Owner pays condo fee. One covered parking spot and playground and barbecue area and tennis court and basket ball hoop.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
133 Beryl Ave
133 East Beryl Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1410 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Murray Northeast
42 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$876
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Millcreek
8 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$904
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
Fairmont
7 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
Glendale
25 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$968
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
Taylorsville East
67 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Millcreek
17 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
City Guide for South Salt Lake, UT

South Salt Lake City is home to the worlds first Kentucky fried chicken outlet. Established here in 1954, KFC has grown to be a world-renowned chicken and fast food franchise.

South Salt Lake is a 6.9 square mile city. It borders the Jordan River to the west, making for a very flat land. The city dates back to 1847, when settlers emigrated here. Notable sites include the Columbus Center, the main Zagg manufacturing plant, and the only Chinatown in the mountain West. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Salt Lake, UT

Finding an apartment in South Salt Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

