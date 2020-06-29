All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Bridges Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
650 W South Temple · (385) 206-6546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy up to one month FREE on select units! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Location

650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Gateway District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C104 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit B304 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit D105 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C208 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit A210 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit A409 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridges Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
Bridges Apartment Homes is a young and fresh urban apartment community in Salt Lake City, UT that’s as modern and chic as the city itself. Located near well-loved landmarks such as the Historic Hotel Utah, and epic restaurants offering the city’s famous Crown Burgers and Lion House Rolls, Bridges Apartment Homes is the perfect place to rest and rejuvenate after working and exploring the limitless sights, sounds, and flavors that Salt Lake City has to offer.

Your luxurious apartment will be your personal oasis amidst the hustle and bustle of the city. Bridges offers a variety of beautifully designed one, two and three bedroom floor plans to choose from so you can find the perfect home to match your lifestyle. Ignite your passion for cooking in an upscale kitchen complete with sleek granite countertops, spacious cabinetry, a full energy-efficient appliance package and separate dining area. The resort-style bathrooms feature stone counters, garden-style oval bathtubs and real tile. The

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per home
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 1 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridges Apartment Homes have any available units?
Bridges Apartment Homes has 19 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridges Apartment Homes have?
Some of Bridges Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridges Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Bridges Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy up to one month FREE on select units! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is Bridges Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridges Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Bridges Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Bridges Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Bridges Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridges Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridges Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Bridges Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Bridges Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Bridges Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Bridges Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridges Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
