72 Apartments for rent in Kaysville, UT

1 Unit Available
1429 South Sunset Drive
1429 Sunset Drive, Kaysville, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2974 sqft
For lease is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home that has been converted into a duplex. For lease is the main and upper level of the home.

1 Unit Available
154 East Center Street
154 East Center Street, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2082 sqft
Incredible quiet location in Kaysville close to shopping and schools. This well kept home comes ready to move in you only pay Gas bill all other utilities are included. This is a NO pet property.

1 Unit Available
2056 W Phillips St.
2056 W Phillips St, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3222 sqft
5 bed, 3.5 bath home in a great Kaysville location. This 2016 home still looks new. Just down the street from grocery shopping and food options. Enjoy carefree living as the HOA provides lawncare and snow removal.

1 Unit Available
277 W 300 N Unit B
277 West 300 North, Kaysville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome 2 Bedroom In Kaysville By Park - Call or text us at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing duplex available for rent.
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.

East View
1 Unit Available
298 E. 800 S.
298 East 800 South, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Cozy Layton home now available! - Beautiful Layton home is large just over 1,900 ft. includes 4 beds 2 bath! Home displays new carpet and paint throughout feeling light and airy.

1 Unit Available
569 E Rosewood Way - 1
569 Rosewood Way, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$875
900 sqft
Newer, large 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Style Apartment Located on the border of Kaysville & Layton, New Paint, East of the freeway, close to I-15. Clean, quiet residential neighborhood. Approximately 900 sq. feet. Ground Floor unit.

1 Unit Available
1383 Indian Springs Cir
1383 South Indian Springs Drive, Layton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
3648 sqft
6 bedroom home in Layton now available! - Layton-6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, rambler home with finished basement! Home is located in a cul-de-sac with beautiful views! New carpet throughout the main floor, Living room plus family room which opens to
2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
15 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
21 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.

1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.

1 Unit Available
955 N. 1125 W.
955 North 1125 West, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1368 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Layton - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful townhome located in the heart of Layton.

1 Unit Available
2932 S 1260 W
2932 South 1260 West, Syracuse, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Syracuse Home for Rent - Beautiful home with spacious kitchen and living area. Large master suite with walk in closet and master bath. 2 car garage finished basement. Central air. No pets / No Smoking allowed.

1 Unit Available
2042 Evans Cove Loop
2042 Evans Cove Loop East, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Well Kept Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse!! - Take a look at this well maintained Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse.

Aspen Place
1 Unit Available
1312 N 100 W
1312 North 100 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2420 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace.

1 Unit Available
710 Valeria Dr
710 North Valeria Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1075 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1295 Base Deposit $1295 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus $35 monthly pet fee per pet Cute home in Layton with large back yard, partially fenced, shed storage and

1 Unit Available
248 W 900 N
248 West 900 North, Farmington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$550
1800 sqft
Room rental on quiet street - Property Id: 73898 Adorable updated room rental in a great location with easy access to freeway. Plenty of parking and quiet housemates. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
875 S Depot St
875 S Depot St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new condo with 966 sqft on one level is located just off highway 193 and State Street. Playground, pool, hot tub, BBQ grill and clubhouse are all provided by the HOA.

1 Unit Available
325 E Gordon Ave
325 East Gordon Avenue, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$925
1427 sqft
This 2 bed and 1 bath lower unit is 1427 sqft. The kitchen has an electric stove and fridge. There is a large living room with a fireplace and lots of storage. HVAC and washer/dryer hookups. Rent is $925 a month plus $75 for utilities.

1 Unit Available
517 E 950 N
517 E 950 N, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
*BRAND NEW* Great Location Available immediately! Beautiful, brand new town home! Great location with easy access to I-15 & close to shopping. Schools: EG King Elementary, North Davis Jr. High & Layton High.

Median Rent in Kaysville

Last updated Sep. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Kaysville is $615, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $788.
Studio
$512
1 Bed
$615
2 Beds
$788
3+ Beds
$1,126
City GuideKaysville
Kaysville City proudly promotes shopping local, with nearly 1000 locally owned businesses within the city limits. Of these, a full 40 are beauty salons. True story, be ready to look pretty.

Only a 20-minute drive from downtown Salt Lake City, Kaysville is a time capsule of a town that has stubbornly maintained its small-town appeal and constant community spirit, despite steady growth.  Kaysvillians take pride in their hotdog-, baseball-, apple-pie brand of Americana and serve it up regularly in huge, Hungry-Man portions. Then, they pester you with offers of seconds. There are parades to see, community events to attend and even historical monuments to visit.

 
Kaysville Confidential

Kaysville is the sort of place that hosts ice cream socials and probably has enough civic organizations to put every citizen on a roster. With its great local police and fire departments, and modern, planned communities, Kaysville has stayed true to its hometown roots without becoming obsolete. It is the ideal place to commute home to after a long day of work in the state capital.

Moving to Kaysville definitely requires an old fashioned approach. For instance, if you are planning to embark on an apartment search in Kaysville, it won't take very long. There are approximately four apartment complexes in the whole city, and they rarely have enough vacancies to justify a steady listing. This is a case where it would be quicker to drive around looking for Apartment for Rent signs in windows than to perform a frustrating online search. If your heart is set on apartment rentals within the city limits, then Kaysville is the sort of place where you will probably find the above-the-shop or over-the-garage style units, maybe even with all utilities paid. This brings up another quaint fact: Kaysville also owns and operates its own power plant, which means that turning on your utilities will entail visiting City Hall (in person), filling out an application (by hand) and turning it in to the clerk with a deposit.  On the plus side, this means freedom from those automated voice-response systems that drive you insane.

By the Numbers

At barely 10 square miles, Kaysville doesn't have neighborhoods as much as it has private developments, and, well, streets. The median sales price of homes in Kaysville has increased by almost a third in the last decade and and is higher than Utah's (and the country's average) as a whole. The median rent, however, is lower than the country's average.

Community pride and new-millenium growth make Kaysville the perfect place to live.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kaysville?
In Kaysville, the median rent is $512 for a studio, $615 for a 1-bedroom, $788 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,126 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kaysville, check out our monthly Kaysville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Kaysville?
Some of the colleges located in the Kaysville area include Davis Technical College, Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kaysville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kaysville from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

