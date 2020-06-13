72 Apartments for rent in Kaysville, UT

Kaysville Confidential

Kaysville is the sort of place that hosts ice cream socials and probably has enough civic organizations to put every citizen on a roster. With its great local police and fire departments, and modern, planned communities, Kaysville has stayed true to its hometown roots without becoming obsolete. It is the ideal place to commute home to after a long day of work in the state capital.

Moving to Kaysville definitely requires an old fashioned approach. For instance, if you are planning to embark on an apartment search in Kaysville, it won't take very long. There are approximately four apartment complexes in the whole city, and they rarely have enough vacancies to justify a steady listing. This is a case where it would be quicker to drive around looking for Apartment for Rent signs in windows than to perform a frustrating online search. If your heart is set on apartment rentals within the city limits, then Kaysville is the sort of place where you will probably find the above-the-shop or over-the-garage style units, maybe even with all utilities paid. This brings up another quaint fact: Kaysville also owns and operates its own power plant, which means that turning on your utilities will entail visiting City Hall (in person), filling out an application (by hand) and turning it in to the clerk with a deposit. On the plus side, this means freedom from those automated voice-response systems that drive you insane.