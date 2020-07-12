/
/
/
gateway district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
191 Apartments for rent in Gateway District, Salt Lake City, UT
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
29 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,012
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1081 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Results within 1 mile of Gateway District
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
70 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,270
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
243 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,381
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
9 Units Available
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
20 Units Available
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,179
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
3 Units Available
Marmalade
439 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$953
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1050 sqft
Welcome to Marmalade Hill Apartments convienently located near downtown Salt Lake City! With a professional and friendly staff, the perfect location, and plenty of world class amenities, we offer the best in Salt Lake City apartment living!\n\nOur
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
3 Units Available
Prana
255 W 800 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1140 sqft
Luxurious units have private patios, washer and dryer, and high-end finishes. Located just minutes from Salt Palace Convention Center, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Gallivan Center. Community features professional management and online maintenance requests.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
The Marq
1030 S 400 West, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,596
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1381 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! Modern Townhomes, Finishes & Amenities The Marq offers an exclusive amenity collection, specifically curated for artisans and makers.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$945
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
8 Units Available
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1337 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
218 W North Temple St. #W7
218 North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Downtown SLC - PRICE JUST REDUCED! This gorgeous top floor fully furnished condo is located near the heart of the city. Easy walking access to all of what downtown Salt Lake City has to offer.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
87 W 300 N #303
87 300 North, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
87 W 300 N #303 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Great Downtown Location - This spacious one bedroom one bathroom apartment is located just down the street from the State Capitol Building.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
852 West 700 South
852 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1075 sqft
Come see this clean 3-bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the heart of Poplar Grove, just 8 blocks west of downtown Salt Lake. Off street parking with a fenced back yard. Close to schools, grocery stores and shops. Freeway access 4 blocks away.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
874 West 300 South
874 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/31/20 Unique small home with large yard. - Property Id: 312770 Unique 114 year old home with all tile floors. The home is in a quiet cul-de-sac and has one neighbor on the westside.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
360 W Broadway Unit 223
360 West Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
725 S 200 W Apt 204
725 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
932 sqft
**Promotional Price of $1,195 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
844 South West Temple
844 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$675
218 sqft
DOWNTOWN Come see these Brand-New efficiency studio apartments located in the Granary District. Ask about our move in specials! These Urban chic studio apartments are neat & clean plus never lived in.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
365 W Reed Ave - 23
365 Reed Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,225
674 sqft
Move-In Special! No cash Security Deposit! The Loft at Reed has a one bedroom, 1 bathroom loft available for immediate rent.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
52 East 200 North - 2
52 200 North, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1200 sqft
**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING TEXT VITORIA @ 385-722-6759** This is the unique downtown space you've been looking for. It is historic with a modern touch.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
268 S State St
268 State Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2086 sqft
This executive penthouse offers amazing private patio views of The Gallivan Center to the West and a private/shared rooftop garden to the East. Fantastic open layout with natural light filling every room.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTWoods Cross, UTKearns, UTCottonwood Heights, UTCenterville, UTMagna, UT