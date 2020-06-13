/
/
harrisville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
53 Apartments for rent in Harrisville, UT📍
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Harrisville
1 Unit Available
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.
1 of 24
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Harrisville
1 Unit Available
546 W 2300 N
546 West 2300 North, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1794 sqft
This single family home was just remodeled. It has 3 bedrooms (2 on main level and 1 on the lower level) and 1 full bath on the main level The kitchen is equipped with a smooth top electric stove, fridge and microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisville
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1493 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln - Edison
1 Unit Available
654 North Street
654 North Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
654 North Street Available 07/10/20 Townhouse - This beautiful remodeled town home has new flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances, new carpet, paint throughout.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ogden
1 Unit Available
325 E 2550 N #15
325 East 2550 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1200 sqft
325 E 2550 N #15 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Two bedroom Condo, Ogden; 1,200 sq ft; $1190/month; All utilities included (excluding electricity) - This condo is a 40+ year old complex. No one under the age 40 to be allowed to live at this complex.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lynn
1 Unit Available
391 S 200 W
391 South 200 West, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Cute half of a duplex! 2 car carport with a deck and a large fully fenced back yard. Right next to a school in a very lovely neighborhood in Ogden. Interior photos coming soon! This is a must see! Tenants pay electric and gas.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisville
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Taylor
8 Units Available
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
1066 35th St.
1066 35th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1066 35th St. Available 06/15/20 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2444 Andover St
2444 Andover, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2444 Andover St Available 07/07/20 Beautiful town home for rent in West Haven - Built in 2015, beautiful town home with open layout, 1 car garage and a spacious master suite. Walk in closet and master bath in master suite.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3511 S Quincy #2
3511 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom in Triplex - Call or text Leasing at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing unit available for rent.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Plain City
1 Unit Available
3451 W Larkspur
3451 Larkspur Ln, Plain City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1315 sqft
Plain City Patio Home For Lease! - Hard to find Plain City Patio Home For Lease!! This home has been very well maintained and has an open floor plan, the master bedroom has a master bathroom with a large walk-in closet.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ogden
1 Unit Available
729 E 2700 N
729 East 2700 North, North Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
729 E 2700 N Available 07/07/20 Beautiful North Ogden Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, ceiling fans, central air, large deck and patio area in the back.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
2715 Lincoln Ave
2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
2715 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Cute Front Porch Area - Ceiling Fans - Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space - Wood Flooring - Spacious Kitchen 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
829 Healy St
829 Healy Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
882 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
138 Harrison BLVD
138 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2442 sqft
138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/10/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon. Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs. Storage galore throughout the entire home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2238 Ogden Ave 1
2238 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2242 Ogden Ave Unit A
2242 Ogden Ave, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
??Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt. by Downtown?? - Property Id: 228295 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canyon Road
1 Unit Available
824 Canyon Rd.
824 Canyon Road, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
864 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with huge backyard in Ogden - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a HUGE backyard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3033 Van Buren Ave 1
3033 Van Buren Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Home on East Bench? - Property Id: 289316 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Harrisville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,300.
Some of the colleges located in the Harrisville area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Harrisville from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek.