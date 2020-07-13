All apartments in Salt Lake City
Velo on the Boulevard
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Velo on the Boulevard

460 E 400 S · (858) 943-2474
Location

460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Central City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 320 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 462 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 623 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Velo on the Boulevard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
Experience the sublime combination of sophisticated design, perfect location, and upscale amenities all in one attractive package at Velo on the Boulevard Apartment Homes. If you’re in the market for an apartment in Salt Lake City, UT, join our community with panoramic views and a balanced approach to modern urban living. We’re located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment facilities.

From the minute you arrive, you’ll be impressed by the modern design and color that elevates Velo on the Boulevard beyond your ordinary apartment community. Whether you're looking for a studio, one or two-bedroom place to call home, you can choose the floor plan that’s perfect for your lifestyle. Home chefs will love our contemporary, upscale kitchens featuring an enviable gas stove, sleek granite countertops, cinnamon hardwood cabinets, and a sleek stainless steel or striking black appliance package. Beyond the kitchen and convenient countertop seating, you’ll appreciate the open floor

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $400 ($300 refundable)
Additional: Renter responsible for all utilities; Valet trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40 (under 40 lbs) or $60 (over 40 lbs)/month per pet
restrictions: We are a pet friendly community, however we do have a pet weight limit of 40 lbs or less. Additionally, we have some breed restrictions for dogs and we do not allow pets under the age of 1 year. All pets must also be up to date with vaccinations and spayed or neutered.
Parking Details: Parking garage: $50/month (unreserved), $100/month (reserved). Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Velo on the Boulevard have any available units?
Velo on the Boulevard has 10 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Velo on the Boulevard have?
Some of Velo on the Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Velo on the Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
Velo on the Boulevard is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy up to six weeks FREE on immediate move-ins! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is Velo on the Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, Velo on the Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does Velo on the Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, Velo on the Boulevard offers parking.
Does Velo on the Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Velo on the Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Velo on the Boulevard have a pool?
No, Velo on the Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does Velo on the Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, Velo on the Boulevard has accessible units.
Does Velo on the Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Velo on the Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
