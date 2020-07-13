Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking e-payments bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly cc payments courtyard hot tub key fob access online portal

Experience the sublime combination of sophisticated design, perfect location, and upscale amenities all in one attractive package at Velo on the Boulevard Apartment Homes. If you’re in the market for an apartment in Salt Lake City, UT, join our community with panoramic views and a balanced approach to modern urban living. We’re located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment facilities.



From the minute you arrive, you’ll be impressed by the modern design and color that elevates Velo on the Boulevard beyond your ordinary apartment community. Whether you're looking for a studio, one or two-bedroom place to call home, you can choose the floor plan that’s perfect for your lifestyle. Home chefs will love our contemporary, upscale kitchens featuring an enviable gas stove, sleek granite countertops, cinnamon hardwood cabinets, and a sleek stainless steel or striking black appliance package. Beyond the kitchen and convenient countertop seating, you’ll appreciate the open floor