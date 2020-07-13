All apartments in Salt Lake City
21 and View

1339 E 2100 S · (208) 273-8617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1339 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Sugarhouse Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,872

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Sep 7

$4,489

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1665 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 21 and View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
green community
guest suite
internet access
new construction
21&View is situated on the most convenient and scenic corner in Sugar House, Utah. This new lifestyle development contains an exciting collection of 29 spacious apartments and two signature office / retail spaces. Functional modern floor plans, energy efficient building components, and stylized architecture make 21&View a premier place to live and work. The Salt Lake City skyline and the beauty of Sugar House Park paint the canvas for this property which offers picturesque views of the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountain ranges. 21&View is truly one of the best Salt Lake City apartment locations you can find. Known for its beautiful tree-lined streets, quaint cottages, locally-owned businesses and the 110-acre Sugar House Park, residents enjoy the perfect blend of nature, commerce and quiet living. There is no better space for a prime Utah apartment community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 lease initiation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $225
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned parking; some guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 and View have any available units?
21 and View has 5 units available starting at $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 and View have?
Some of 21 and View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 and View currently offering any rent specials?
21 and View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 and View pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 and View is pet friendly.
Does 21 and View offer parking?
Yes, 21 and View offers parking.
Does 21 and View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 and View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 and View have a pool?
No, 21 and View does not have a pool.
Does 21 and View have accessible units?
Yes, 21 and View has accessible units.
Does 21 and View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 and View has units with dishwashers.
