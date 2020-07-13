21 and View

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments green community guest suite internet access new construction

21&View is situated on the most convenient and scenic corner in Sugar House, Utah. This new lifestyle development contains an exciting collection of 29 spacious apartments and two signature office / retail spaces. Functional modern floor plans, energy efficient building components, and stylized architecture make 21&View a premier place to live and work. The Salt Lake City skyline and the beauty of Sugar House Park paint the canvas for this property which offers picturesque views of the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountain ranges. 21&View is truly one of the best Salt Lake City apartment locations you can find. Known for its beautiful tree-lined streets, quaint cottages, locally-owned businesses and the 110-acre Sugar House Park, residents enjoy the perfect blend of nature, commerce and quiet living. There is no better space for a prime Utah apartment community.