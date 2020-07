Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool dogs allowed internet access pet friendly volleyball court cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage business center carport cc payments clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments google fiber hot tub package receiving pool table sauna

Welcome to Foothill Place Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one and two bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and extra storage space. Take advantage of our laundry facilities and business center perfect for those who work from home. Call and schedule your private tour today!