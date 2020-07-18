All apartments in Millcreek
1830 E. Gregson Avenue

1830 Gregson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Gregson Avenue, Millcreek, UT 84106
Canyon Rim

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1830 E. Gregson Avenue Available 07/17/20 1 Bedroom Bungalow in Millcreek - This Updated 1 Bedroom Mother-in-Law Bungalow is Ready for Move In. Bright and Airy Rooms, Newer Appliances, Plank Flooring, Office Space, Fenced Patio Area & Off Street Parking.

Located in a Desirable & Quiet Millcreek Neighborhood. Just Blocks from The Brickyard Shopping Area and the Highland Drive / Millcreek Shopping District. Easy Access to I-80 Interstate and the Many Canyons Along the Wasatch Front.

* Call 801-262-3900 to schedule a showing or visit us online at www.pmsystems.net - view rental properties - Apply Now!

Please note - listing information may be changed without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 E. Gregson Avenue have any available units?
1830 E. Gregson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millcreek, UT.
Is 1830 E. Gregson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1830 E. Gregson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 E. Gregson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1830 E. Gregson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millcreek.
Does 1830 E. Gregson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1830 E. Gregson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1830 E. Gregson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 E. Gregson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 E. Gregson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1830 E. Gregson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1830 E. Gregson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1830 E. Gregson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 E. Gregson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 E. Gregson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 E. Gregson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 E. Gregson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
