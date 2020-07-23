Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8261 South Ivy Drive Available 08/01/20 Fantastic Home in Midvale! - Great location, great price, wonderful amenities, charming neighborhood. If you are looking for a nice, cozy 3 bedroom duplex, this is the place for you. With a fenced yard, large deck in the back and a 2 car garage, what more could you ask for? And if that's not enough, home has newer paint, newer carpet and a jetted corner tub! To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, sewer, trash



PET RULE: *Pets Negotiable** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



SECURITY DEPOSIT:

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1425 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



