Amenities
If youre in the market for an affordable apartment in Midvale, Utah, look no further than Wasatch Club. Our friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of amenities you need to live your best life. Situated against the picturesque Wasatch Mountain Range in beautiful Salt Lake Valley, our garden apartments are conveniently located for commuters, students, professionals, and all alike. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the comfort and convenience of Wasatch Club.\n\nWith amenities ranging from an on-premise racquetball court to a heated outdoor swimming pool and easy access to the meticulously maintained Jordan River Parkway, youll never tire of our resort-inspired grounds. Plus, our garden community is conveniently located just fifteen minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and less than twenty minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport.