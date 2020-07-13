Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court carport clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments internet access online portal playground pool table racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

If youre in the market for an affordable apartment in Midvale, Utah, look no further than Wasatch Club. Our friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of amenities you need to live your best life. Situated against the picturesque Wasatch Mountain Range in beautiful Salt Lake Valley, our garden apartments are conveniently located for commuters, students, professionals, and all alike. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the comfort and convenience of Wasatch Club.



With amenities ranging from an on-premise racquetball court to a heated outdoor swimming pool and easy access to the meticulously maintained Jordan River Parkway, youll never tire of our resort-inspired grounds. Plus, our garden community is conveniently located just fifteen minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and less than twenty minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport.