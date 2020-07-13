All apartments in Midvale
Midvale, UT
Wasatch Club
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Wasatch Club

6960 S State St · (573) 267-4277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Midvale
Midvale Park
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6960 S State St, Midvale, UT 84047
Midvale Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1505 · Avail. Sep 7

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 454 sqft

Unit 2507 · Avail. Aug 7

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 0908 · Avail. now

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2312 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 2303 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wasatch Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
pool table
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
If youre in the market for an affordable apartment in Midvale, Utah, look no further than Wasatch Club. Our friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of amenities you need to live your best life. Situated against the picturesque Wasatch Mountain Range in beautiful Salt Lake Valley, our garden apartments are conveniently located for commuters, students, professionals, and all alike. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the comfort and convenience of Wasatch Club.\n\nWith amenities ranging from an on-premise racquetball court to a heated outdoor swimming pool and easy access to the meticulously maintained Jordan River Parkway, youll never tire of our resort-inspired grounds. Plus, our garden community is conveniently located just fifteen minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and less than twenty minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Assigned Carports: $15/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Wasatch Club have any available units?
Wasatch Club has 28 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does Wasatch Club have?
Some of Wasatch Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wasatch Club currently offering any rent specials?
Wasatch Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wasatch Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Wasatch Club is pet friendly.
Does Wasatch Club offer parking?
Yes, Wasatch Club offers parking.
Does Wasatch Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wasatch Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wasatch Club have a pool?
Yes, Wasatch Club has a pool.
Does Wasatch Club have accessible units?
No, Wasatch Club does not have accessible units.
Does Wasatch Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wasatch Club has units with dishwashers.

