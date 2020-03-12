All apartments in Draper
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:54 AM

448 E Braidhill Dr.

448 East Braidhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

448 East Braidhill Drive, Draper, UT 84020
South Mountain

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
concierge
online portal
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
This charming town home with stunning views of the mountains and valley can be your new home! Living room has an open layout and kitchen is complete with oven/range, refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, trash compactor, kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Located in a great neighborhood close to shopping and schools! Don't miss this one. A must see!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS:
- Video Tour: https://youtu.be/R1iPmxTnJSY
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 7/8/2020
- Parking: Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Negotiable
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: W/D in Unit, Stove/Oven, Garage (1car), Views, Yard, HOA Community, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Basement (Finished), Fenced Yard (Part)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 E Braidhill Dr. have any available units?
448 E Braidhill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Draper, UT.
What amenities does 448 E Braidhill Dr. have?
Some of 448 E Braidhill Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 E Braidhill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
448 E Braidhill Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 E Braidhill Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 E Braidhill Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 448 E Braidhill Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 448 E Braidhill Dr. does offer parking.
Does 448 E Braidhill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 E Braidhill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 E Braidhill Dr. have a pool?
No, 448 E Braidhill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 448 E Braidhill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 448 E Braidhill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 448 E Braidhill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 E Braidhill Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 448 E Braidhill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 E Braidhill Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
