mountain point
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
250 Apartments for rent in Mountain Point, Draper, UT
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
66 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14885 South Treseder Street
14885 South Treseder Street, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1198 sqft
*No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 at the point of the mountatin. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
15057 Randolph Cir
15057 Randolph Circle, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2700 sqft
15057 Randolph Cir Available 07/01/20 Immaculate Home located on Quiet Cul De Sac - 15057 Randolph Circle 4 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage 2700 Square Feet Laundry Hook Ups Stainless Steel Appliances - double oven, dishwasher, fridge Walk in
Results within 1 mile of Mountain Point
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13453 S Silver Rock Ln
13453 S Silver Rock Ln, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1996 sqft
Gorgous Luxury Townhome in Draper! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
576 W Life Drive
576 West Life Drive, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2259 sqft
Model Home 4 Bd 3.5 Ba Condo - Like New 4 Bd 3.5 Ba Condo. Was the Model Home with Lots of Upgrades. Multilevel Fully Finished Condo. Main Floor: Living Area. Large Walk-in Closet. Entrance to 2 Car Garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14713 Rising Star Way
14713 South Rising Star Way, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2378 sqft
14713 Rising Star Way - Rising Star Available 08/15/20 Luxury 4 bedroom Townhome In Bluffdale! - This luxury 4 bedroom townhome, You will enjoy a designer kitchen, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops , oversized master with large walk in closet,
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14667 S Culross Ln
14667 South Culross Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1571 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Town Home in Draper! Enjoy great views of the valley and mountains in a secluded neighborhood. Spacious bedrooms, 1 car garage, hardwood floors and island in the kitchen. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
985 E Senior Band Rd
985 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2264 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom townhouse in Draper with high ceilings. Fantastic views with decorative fireplace. Just a short drive to shopping and the freeway. Enjoy unobstructed views of the valley from the kitchen table.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14137 Senior Band Road
14137 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1520 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This astonishing townhome features an multi-level floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from South Mountain Park & Golf Course.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14135 S SENIOR BAND RD
14135 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
MILLER & COMPANY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT Beautiful South Mountain 3bd/2.5ba town home with stunning views of the mountains and valley. Secluded spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, garden tub and huge walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
670 Gallant Dr
670 West Gallant Drive, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1700 sqft
Luxury 3 bedroom home! - This attractive 3 bedroom townhome offers a luxury master with a walk-in closet, designer kitchen, unfinished basement and a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
462 W. Amber Glow Lane
462 Amber Glow Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1966 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous town home in Draper for rent. Sunflower crossing subdivision. Beautiful view and stunning finish inside. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, engineered hardwood floors and tile. Front of the house overlooks a park.
Results within 5 miles of Mountain Point
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,341
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
46 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
