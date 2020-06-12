/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
80 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Draper, UT
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Mountain Point
84 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
River View
22 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1052 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Mountain Point
11 Units Available
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
South Mountain
1 Unit Available
448 E Braidhill Dr.
448 East Braidhill Drive, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
This charming town home with stunning views of the mountains and valley can be your new home! Living room has an open layout and kitchen is complete with oven/range, refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, trash compactor, kitchen island and walk-in
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
17 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
1 Unit Available
3347 N. 100 W.
3347 North 100 West, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Pet friendly! 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - View our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UgLh9vNFsBC Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great Lehi location.
Crescent
1 Unit Available
11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104
11075 Grape Arbor Place, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Located in a Senior Community, this Beautiful Condo has 2 bedroom & 2 Baths with open floor plan. Landlord Pays HOA- Not Tenant. Secured bldg and Garage, with Elevators to each floor for a true No step entry.
Crescent White Willow
24 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Edgemont
35 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1216 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
35 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Central Riverton
11 Units Available
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1165 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.
Country Crossing
21 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1273 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
East Midvale
28 Units Available
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Edgemont
26 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1052 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
River Oaks
58 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1000 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
45 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Sandy Woods
50 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
996 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Crescent White Willow
20 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
