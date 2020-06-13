/
furnished apartments
9 Furnished Apartments for rent in Draper, UT
Mountain Point
83 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,365
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Little Cottonwood
1 Unit Available
2225 E 9800 S
2225 9800 South, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Furnished Basement Apt (DISCOUNTED) - Property Id: 248139 FULLY furnished basement apt and equipped with appliances. It has two beds and full master bath equipped with a jacuzzi and shower. Fully stocked kitchen. TV equipped with amazon fire stick.
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1403 E 9090 S
1403 9090 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
4 bedroom home in. Sandy UT furnished lease-able from May 1st 2020 through December 31 2020
$
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Millcreek
17 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Full service and Full furnished 1br 1bth - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor full furnished apartment. It includes linens, towels, pillows, extra linens for guest queen futon. Dishes, pots and pans included.
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
4586 Bowers Vista Cir
4586 S Bowers Vista Cir, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Basement apartment - Property Id: 284801 Beautiful brand new basement apartment, brand new appliances, including washer and dryer, right in the heart of Murray, parking in front of the house, one bedroom optional furnishing, second bedroom and
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50
169 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom condo - Property Id: 277161 Family friendly UPDATED Spacious Condo in Pleasant grove 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1300 Sq Ft Built in 2004 This darling condo has new carpet, paint and is in an SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION! This is a
